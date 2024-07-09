Second Dartmouth student found dead in Connecticut River in two months

New Hampshire authorities have located two missing Dartmouth College students dead in the Connecticut River since May.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division on Monday announced that on July 7, they found missing student Won Jang, 20, in the river, about 65 feet from shore.

Jang was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on July 6 while "attending an informal social gathering at docks near the Dartmouth boathouse on the Connecticut River," the agency said in a press release.

"Items found near the dock indicated that Jang hadn’t left the river area. Conservation Officers and officers from NH Marine Patrol began to search the river by boat while the NH Fish and Game ROV/Sonar Team began their search utilizing the remotely operated underwater camera," the agency continued. "…At approximately 7:25 PM Jang’s body was located in the Connecticut River by the underwater camera not far from the dock where he was last seen."

While Jang's cause of death was undetermined as of July 7, Hanover police do not suspect any foul play. They are, however, looking into any potential hazing incidents, Hanover Police Chief Charles Dennis told WMUR9.

"There is some evidence of alcohol involved, certainly from witnesses and talking with things like that. Again, that's all part of our investigation. We did receive an anonymous email this morning through the college that there may be some hazing involved, so we certainly will look into that aspect, too," Dennis told the outlet.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Jang to contact the Hanover Police Department at 603-643-2222.

Jang's death comes less than two months after a fisherman in Vermont spotted the body of 26-year-old Kexin Cai. The Dartmouth doctoral student, who had been missing since May 15, was found in the Connecticut River on May 21.

The person who reported Cai missing to the Lebanon Police Department said she was last seen leaving her residence in an unknown direction on an e-bike on the afternoon of May 15, a Wednesday. Police do not suspect there was any foul play involved in Cai's death.

Cai, a Chinese native, reportedly admitted herself to the campus medical clinic prior to her disappearance because she was experiencing a mental health crisis.

"She was a second-year doctoral student in psychological and brain sciences with a special interest in communication challenges in autism," Jon Kull, dean of the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, wrote in a Monday statement.

"According to her adviser, Kexin was an exceptionally gifted and humble researcher with a genuinely sweet personality. She loved cats so much that she would sneak images of them into every poster or presentation. Kexin loved the Upper Valley. Here, she discovered the joys of hiking, skiing, and road trips," Kull wrote.