CRIME

Suspects arrested after missing Georgia woman found dead in Tennessee

Maury-Ange Martinez, 20, was reported missing in August 2023 and her remains were found in January outside Chattanooga, Tennessee

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Three suspects linked to the disappearance and death of a 20-year-old missing Georgia woman whose remains were found in Tennessee have been arrested, authorities said. 

Maury-Ange Martinez, an Alpharetta resident, was reported missing from Gwinnett County in August 2023. Her remains were found on Jan. 5 in a wooded area outside Chattanooga, the Cobb County Police Department said. 

The Hamilton County medical examiner in Tennessee later confirmed the remains were those of Martinez. Her cause of death has not been released. 

An image of Maury-Ange Martinez

Maury-Ange Martinez, 20, went missing in Georgia and her remains were found months later in Tennessee, authorities said.  (Cobb County Police Department)

Martinez's mother, Anita Darling, learned of the discovery on Mother's Day. 

"I want to know what happened to my daughter. It doesn't cure the loss by any means, but it fills a hole that my brain doesn't haven't to make up what happened for the rest of our lives," Darling told Fox Atlanta

Allen Kerr, Sean Deshazer and Jasmine Craig have been arrested, authorities said. All three are charged with concealing a death, a felony. Kerr, 32, and Deshazer, 27, were already in custody on unrelated charges and Craig was arrested in another jurisdiction, authorities said. 

Mugshots of Kerr, 32, and Deshazer, 27

Kerr, 32, and Deshazer, 27 and a third suspect have been arrested in connection with the death of a Missing Georgia woman found dead in Tennessee.   (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Deshazer was already being held on several drug charges, including possession of cocaine and marijuana, trafficking in illegal drugs, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

Kerr was being held on suspicion of drug and weapons possession and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. 

A Cobb County Police car

A Cobb County Police cruiser on a street. (Cobb County Police Department)

Cobb County investigators were working with police in Hamilton County, Tennessee, to find out what happened to Martinez. Authorities have not disclosed Martinez's possible connection to the three suspects. 

