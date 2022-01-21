Biden 'wrong once again' about GOP's message to Americans, Mitch McConnell says

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



McConnell: Biden 'got it wrong again' when he claimed GOP can't say 'what they're for'

President Biden's repeated claim that Republicans cannot articulate "what they are for" to the American people drew pushback Thursday night from Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

The GOP has been vocal about what the party views as the most pressing issues facing the country, McConnell insisted during an appearance on Fox News.

"My good friend the president got it wrong once again," McConnell told "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier.

"I helped him pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill, I supported in the Senate a bill to deal with China and the computer chip shortage," the Kentucky Republican recalled.

"If the president starts acting like a moderate like he campaigned, we can do business. The reason we've not been speaking recently this year is because he adopted the Bernie Sanders prescription for America. He did that even though he got no mandate for it, a 50-50 Senate and a couple of seats' majority in the House, and they couldn't get it through." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Newt Gingrich: Biden seems to believe whatever he makes up

- Gutfeld: Biden is making Republicans more popular than they've ever been

- TIME magazine commemorates Biden's first year in office with bleak cover capturing rough presidency

- Biden’s first year: The president's biggest blunders

- Ingraham: It's scary Biden staffers thought his press conference message would work

USA Swimming issues transgender policy statement amid Lia Thomas controversy

USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport that oversees more than 360,000 members, released a statement Thursday on its transgender athlete policy that aimed to strike a balance between inclusivity and "competitive equity."

The policy has become a focus of attention amid the controversy surrounding Penn's Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete who started breaking Ivy League records since she began competing as a woman.

The USA Swimming statement was posted on Instagram and the organization said it was doing its best "to learn and educate ourselves on the appropriate balance in this space."

The organization said it has already implemented inclusion procedures that allow non-elite athletes to compete in a category that is consistent with their gender identity. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Caitlyn Jenner says NCAA transgender participation policy a symptom of a 'woke world gone wild'

- Penn swimmer alleges Lia Thomas colluded with fellow transgender swimmer before race

- Penn, Ivy League vow support for transgender athletes following NCAA's policy update

- Caitlyn Jenner: 'Woke world' not working for women's sports

Meat Loaf, rocker whose ‘Bat Out of Hell’ album was huge hit, dead at 74

Marvin Lee Aday, better known as singer and actor Meat Loaf, has died at age 74, a representative for the musician confirmed to Fox News.

A representative said on his Facebook page: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."

The singer’s career spanned six decades and he was in dozens of movies , including the "Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Fight Club" and "Wayne's World."

His album "Bat Out of Hell" is one of the 10 bestselling albums of all time, with worldwide sales of more than 40 million copies. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Meat Loaf: Tributes pour in for the late rocker

- German actor Hardy Kruger, star of adventure movies, dead at 93

- Bob Saget's final podcast episode with Margaret Cho drops after his death

Brianna Kupfer murder suspect reported in 911 call released by police

Pasadena, California, police have shared the 911 call from the man who spotted Brianna Kupfer murder suspect Shawn Laval Smith lounging on a park bench in the city Wednesday while a manhunt for him was underway following the stabbing death of the UCLA graduate student.

"Hello, I am calling because I see a gentleman who looks very similar to the suspect in the Kupfer stabbing in L.A.," the caller states. "I'm in Pasadena. … He just walked past the corner of Green and Terrace, in Pasadena."

Los Angeles police announced the arrest Wednesday and said Pasadena police had detained Smith, 31, shortly before noon.

The caller said he saw the suspect in a black hoodie, dark sweatpants and the distinctive backpack that also appeared in a surveillance video showing the suspect buying a vape pen at a Los Angeles 7-Eleven store just 30 minutes after the killing. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Brianna Kupfer murder: UCLA student remembered as 'brightest part of anyone's day' in large vigil

- Brianna Kupfer's alleged killer Shawn Smith once bit a cop, police report says

- Los Angeles community where Brianna Kupfer was killed calls for more police, mental health services

- Brianna Kupfer stabbing suspect held in Los Angeles jail on $2M bail, records show

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Kyle Rittenhouse wants rifle returned so it can be destroyed, court documents say

- Adele tearfully postpones Las Vegas residency after ‘delays,’ COVID among team: ‘Been absolutely destroyed'

- Dunkin’ Donuts mask dispute in Massachusetts leads to hot coffee toss, arrest, authorities say

- Newsom calls littered LA rail tracks ‘unacceptable,’ brings along cleanup crew

- Rams' Odell Beckham Jr hit with surprise drug test after wild-card win

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- NYC Mayor Adams paid in Ethereum and Bitcoin for first paycheck

- Two big issues hurting US manufacturing

- Clothing company blasted for forcing vax mandate despite SCOTUS ruling

- Peloton CEO calls report claiming company halting production false

- Hunter Biden, former Biden aide invested in Chinese company tied to Communist Party, NBA China

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity claimed in Thursday night's "Hannity" monologue that neither President Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris were up to the jobs to which they were elected in 2020 – and America could end up paying a steep price as a result.

"Tonight, it's clear we have a president and a vice president — they are not up to this job," Hannity said. "But I know this and you know this. America's enemies, they're also seeing everything we're seeing, and sadly, tonight, as a result, the world and our country [are] less safe and … less secure."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.