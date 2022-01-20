Ingraham: It's scary Biden staffers thought his press conference message would work

Laura Ingraham lambasted President Biden's remarks during a marathon two-hour presser in which he said that "honest to God" he doesn't know what the Republican Party platform is "for" Thursday.

"Honest to God, is this really the game he wants to play?" the "Ingraham Angle" host asked.

In a press conference that sent his staff into clean-up mode the following day, Biden predicted that Russia would invade Ukraine, made a differentiation of what would be considered a major and "minor incursion" for the White House vis-à-vis Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans for the neighboring country, appeared to raise his voice at a reporter after a question on divisiveness, and cast doubt on the legitimacy of future elections.

BIDEN CLARIFIES UKRAINE COMMENT THAT CAUSED UPROAR: RUSSIAN TROOPS CROSSING BORDER WOULD BE 'INVASION'

The answer to Biden's question about what the Republican platform comprises, Ingraham said, is a return to Trumpian policies.

"Now what's scary is that some staffer who's getting paid tax dollars, you know, to work every week actually thought, ‘Wow, this line will show America that Joe is really on top of his game.’ But what Republicans most support here are Trump's pre-pandemic policies," Ingraham said.

"[Trump] delivered record unemployment, rising wages, a tight border, better trade deals, strong investor optimism, and consumer confidence … [Biden's] rhetorical question about the GOP was just another exercise in deflection and distraction. But none of this is landing with the voters."

A January Quinnipiac poll found Biden's approval to be at 33 percent, with the majority of Americans disappointed in the president's handling of COVID-19, foreign policy, and the economy.

The poll reflects historic inflation , the withdrawal from Afghanistan , and Biden's failure to " shut down the virus " as he promised during the 2020 elections.

A Fox Business poll found in December that the majority of Americans said 2021 was a bad year for their families and that they were not hopeful about the country's future.

Ingraham said, "At this point, the nation is just eager to return to some semblance of clarity and pragmatism. They know that Trump conservatives in office, while not perfect, are far better at avoiding economic turmoil and foreign wars."

"First and foremost, they stand for America. Democrats seem eager for a radical change away from the American system of government to one that supports a new international order. Now most of us know by now that that's just a recipe for less prosperity and less freedom for the average person. And what do we say to that? No, thanks. So as you go low, we're going to go high, and that's the Angle."