Meat Loaf, the ‘I’d Do Anything for Love’ singer, dead at 74

Singer and actor Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, a representative for the musician confirmed on social media.

The representative said: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."

His reps did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

The singer’s career spanned six decades and he was in dozens of movies, including the "Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Fight Club" and "Wayne's World."

His album "Bat Out of Hell" is one of the 10 bestselling albums of all time, according to his representative.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the statement said. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!"