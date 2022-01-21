Newt Gingrich: Biden seems to believe whatever he makes up

Newt Gingrich, the former Speaker of the House, joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday to discuss the Biden presidency and what Republicans need to do in order to expand their base.

NEWT GINGRICH: "He may live in a world where he makes up things and then he believes whatever he makes up, and the President of the United States, that is really dangerous. So, I think we, as Republicans, have an obligation—not just to reach out to our base, but to broaden that base dramatically by offering solutions. You just showed a picture of Glenn Youngkin—the new governor of Virginia—who’s doing a great job of reaching out to independents, to Democrats, to minorities…to creating a vision of a better Virginia that brings people together. All those governors you showed who are doing great jobs—same thing—they’re positive they’re solution-oriented, and as a result, not only are their states doing better, but the governors are doing pretty darn well."

