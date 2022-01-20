Adele tearfully postpones Las Vegas residency after ‘delays,’ COVID among team: ‘Been absolutely destroyed'

Adele fans will have to wait a little while longer before seeing her perform in Las Vegas.

The "Easy On Me" singer, 33, was set to launch a residency at the famed Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel on Jan. 21, but announced via Twitter on Thursday that the shows would not be taking place just yet.

"Hi. Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the singer said in a video statement as she became choked up. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

Furthermore, Adele said that "half" of her team and crew have contracted the virus, making it "impossible to finish the show."

"I can't give you what I have right now," she said, teary-eyed. "And I'm gutted, I'm gutted. I'm sorry it's so last minute," Adele continued. "We've been awake for over 30 hours now, trying to figure it out."

The star noted that she and her team have "run out of time."

She continued: "I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that's traveled again. I'm really, really sorry. I'm really sorry."

The songstress ensured that all dates will be rescheduled, and her team is currently working to do so.

"And I'm going to finish my show, and I'm going to get it to where it's supposed to be," she added. "I'm so sorry, it's been impossible. We've been up against so much and it just ain't ready."

The star apologized a number of times as she again teared up and turned off her camera.

The residency, "Weekends With Adele," would have seen Adele perform twice a week through April 16 at a total of 12 weeks.

Aside from two performances scheduled for next summer in London, the residency and her recent "One Night Only" television special were the only dates that the singer had set aside to perform from her latest album, "30."

"We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of WEEKENDS WITH ADELE. Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans," a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary."