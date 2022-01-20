Dunkin’ Donuts mask dispute in Massachusetts leads to hot coffee toss, arrest, authorities say

A Massachusetts man is facing charges and must undergo a mental health evaluation after allegedly throwing hot coffee at a fellow Dunkin’ Donuts customer in a coronavirus face-mask dispute Thursday morning, according to a report.

The suspect, identified as Dion Millsap, 23, of Dorchester, was standing in front of another customer in line at the shop in Brookline when he noticed the other customer wasn’t wearing a face mask, MassLive.com reported.

That customer, identified as Matteo Sellitto, 56, of Brockton, then covered his face using part of his shirt in an attempt to deescalate the confrontation but Millsap still "became belligerent" toward him and others in the store, the report said.

The men exchanged words as they placed their orders, then when exiting the store Millsap allegedly threw his coffee back into the store, toward Sellitto, splashing him in the legs, MassLive.com reported.

Millsap left the scene but was later wrestled to the ground by responding police officers, one of whom suffered a hand injury, the report said.

Millsap was taken into custody, charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest, MassLive.com reported.

Bail was set for him at $250, and he was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and to stay away from both Sellitto and the Dunkin’ Donuts shop, according to court documents.

Police said security-camera video from the incident appeared to support the accounts given by witnesses.

Brookline enacted a vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms and other businesses Jan. 15 and has had a mask mandate in effect since last fall, the report said.