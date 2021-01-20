Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Biden, Harris to be sworn in amid high security, coronavirus concerns

President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday in an extremely pared-down inaugural event, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and intensified concerns about security.

The inaugural committee was "strongly encouraging" people not to attend the event in person – and to instead tune in to the virtual livestream.

In addition, viewing stands will not be made available, while dinners and balls have also been canceled.



Official tickets to inauguration events are typically distributed by congressional offices, free of charge. During a typical year, members usually receive about 200,000 to give out to constituents, as reported by USA Today. The publication said this year members were limited to tickets for themselves and one guest, which means no tickets will be available for constituencies.

Overall, The Washington Post estimated that around 2,000 people will attend the event, including 200 "VIPs" – or families of the president-elect and vice president-elect, congressional leadership and several diplomats. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Trump pardons Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne, dozens of others; also commutes sentences

President Trump issued a long list of pardons and sentence commutations early Wednesday as he prepared to leave office.

The recipients including former White House adviser Steve Bannon and rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black -- with a total of 73 people pardoned by the president.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick had his 30-year sentence was commuted -- one of 70 people to receive commutations just hours before President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office.



Trump was not expected to attempt to issue himself or family members a preemptive pardon, sources told Fox News. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Pelosi brushes off concerns that her laptop may have been stolen

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this week that she wasn’t worried about the contents of a laptop that was reportedly stolen from her office when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"I’m not concerned about that particular laptop," Pelosi told MSNBC reporter Joy Reid in an interview that aired Tuesday. "But that doesn’t matter. It could be any laptop and anytime … a constituent writes to a member of Congress it’s confidential … and for them to take that is a violation not only of my office but of my connection to my constituents."

A Pennsylvania woman, Riley June Williams, 22, has been arrested for allegedly taking the speaker’s laptop, which she allegedly planned to sell to Russian intelligence.

Pelosi said that laptop was used mainly for Zoom meetings, but she wasn’t sure "what other information could be on there." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday night to discuss the Democrats' response to their election victory.



"The Democrats are being very sore winners," Cotton told Carlson. "The Democrats have narrow majorities in the Congress, yet they seem so angry and aggressive towards the 74 million people who voted for [President Trump]. … They know their agenda is massively unpopular. The American people don’t want to open our borders or defund our police and they know politics and government is the one place where those 74 million people have something like an equal voice."

