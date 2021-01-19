Alice Marie Johnson calls for Trump to pardon nonviolent drug offenders, praises 'unsung hero' Ivanka

Alice Marie Johnson, the Tennessee grandmother whose life sentence on a federal drug charge was commuted by President Trump, told Fox News Tuesday that the outgoing president should pardon more "nonviolent drug offenders" before Joe Biden is sworn in Wednesday.

With the president expected to release a list of clemency recipients before the end of Tuesday, Johnson told "The Story" that she had been lobbying for clemency for "offenders that have been serving draconian sentences."

"I believe I made some very good headway," Johnson told host Martha MacCallum. "There's others that I have been asking for that have had their sentences way too long."

She went on to praise Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and first daughter Ivanka Trump for their efforts in helping to give former inmates a "second chance."

Johnson told MacCallum she submitted a list of close to 100 convicts that Trump should consider for clemency, while cautioning it was unlikely all of them will be reprieved.

"I've been in close contact with Jared -- he's worked hard on this [but] the unsung hero is Ivanka," she said. "She rolled her sleeves up and jumped into the process of clemencies and pardons like you wouldn't believe. She's worked through the weekend nonstop.

"She's really stepped in and just raised the bar of being a hard-working person that wants to make sure that as many receive their freedom today as possible."

Trump has already granted pardons to his 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort Jr., as well as Republican political consultant Roger J. Stone and Jared Kushner's father, Charles.