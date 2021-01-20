Nancy Pelosi says she's 'not concerned' about laptop allegedly stolen during Capitol riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this week that she wasn’t worried about the contents of a laptop that was reportedly stolen from her office when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"I’m not concerned about that particular laptop," Pelosi told MSNBC reporter Joy Reid in an interview that aired Tuesday. "But that doesn’t matter. It could be any laptop and anytime … a constituent writes to a member of Congress it’s confidential … and for them to take that is a violation not only of my office but of my connection to my constituents."

A Pennsylvania woman, Riley June Williams, 22, has been arrested for allegedly taking the speaker’s laptop, which she allegedly planned to sell to Russian intelligence.

Pelosi said that laptop was used mainly for Zoom meetings, but she wasn’t sure "what other information could be on there."

SEARCH FOR PELOSI LAPTOP ALLEGEDLY STOLEN BY PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN DURING CAPITOL RIOT CONTINUES

In an arrest warrant filed Sunday, investigators described how an anonymous tipster -- a "former romantic partner" of Williams' identified as W1 -- called the FBI’s tipline to say they saw Williams in footage from an ITV News video of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

"W1 stated that WILLIAMS intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service," court papers further state. "According to W1, the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons."

According to the warrant, Williams "still has the computer device or destroyed it. This matter remains under investigation."

Pelosi aide Drew Hammill confirmed on Jan. 8 the laptop was stolen from a conference room but said it was "only used for presentations."

CAPITOL RIOTER ACCUSED OF STEALING NANCY PELOSI'S LAPTOP TURNS HERSELF IN: AUTHORITIES

"But that person doesn’t know [what’s on the laptop] and they would jeopardize all kinds of information," Pelosi told Reid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the Justice Department. It's not yet clear whether she will also be charged with theft.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.