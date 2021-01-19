MSNBC contributor compares Biden to God, suggests Trump voters should be blamed for COVID deaths

MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude had a lot to say Tuesday while praising President-elect Joe Biden and attacking President Trump's supporters on the eve of the 46th president's inauguration.

An emotional MSNBC panel showered Biden with praise during its coverage of the coronavirus memorial event on the National Mall that honored the 400,000 American lives lost so far to the pandemic.

A teary-eyed Glaude applauded Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for "pulling the grief and regret out of the privacy of our hearts for a moment so that we all could share it."

"I'm thinking about all those folks who, just for a moment, the nation shared their grief," Glaude told MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace. "Oh, what a first step. What a beautiful step."

"I'm reminded of the Psalmist, you know, 'He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds,'" Glaude added.

The liberal commentator later rounded on the 74 million voters who supported President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, indicating that they too are to blame for the devastation the country has faced.

"You know, we're at a crossroads as a nation," Glaude said. "It's easy for us to place all of the blame on Donald Trump. He makes it easy for us, you know? He does. But there were 75, 74-plus million people who voted for him. Selfishness, greed, you know, they run rampant across the land, but you know, there's something that President-elect Biden said: 'To heal is to remember. To heal is to remember.'

"So not only do we have to remember our dead, we have to remember what brought us to this moment, what got us here. And it's not just Donald Trump. It's not just him. And that honestly will help us walk the path that we need to walk, I hope," Glaude continued.

Glaude is the latest member of the mainstream media to attack Trump voters despite Biden's victory in November. Several journalists, including Katie Couric, have called for the GOP to be "deprogrammed" from its support of President Trump.

CNN anchor Don Lemon has repeatedly insisted on likening all 74 million Trump voters to "klansmen" and "Nazis" who took part in the riot on Capitol Hill earlier this month.