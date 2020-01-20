This Day in History: Jan. 20

On this day, Jan. 20 …

2017: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, pledging emphatically to empower America’s “forgotten men and women.”

Also on this day:

1649: King Charles I of England goes on trial, accused of high treason. (He would be found guilty and executed by month’s end).

1887: The U.S. Senate approves an agreement to lease Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as a naval base.

1937: President Franklin D. Roosevelt becomes the first chief executive to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 instead of March 4.

1942: Nazi officials hold the notorious Wannsee conference, during which they arrive at their "final solution" that calls for exterminating Europe's Jews.

1964: Capitol Records release the album "Meet the Beatles!"

1981: Iran releases 52 Americans it held hostage for 444 days, minutes after the presidency passes from Jimmy Carter to Ronald Reagan.