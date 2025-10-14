Biden, Blinken try to take credit for groundwork of Trump's historic Gaza peace deal and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Biden, Blinken try to take credit for President Trump's historic Gaza peace deal.

2. Blue city streets erupt as 100-plus rioters turn drag race into all-out war on cops.

3. Fists nearly fly on Capitol Hill as shutdown battle turns personal between lawmakers.

MAJOR HEADLINES

POWER SHIFT – Trump's order launches Army nuclear program with 'hundreds of millions' price tag. Continue reading …

VANISHED VICTIM – Video shows woman screaming for help as she’s dragged from Wichita home. Continue reading …

HAMPTONS HIT – Alec and Stephen Baldwin break silence after car crash in the Hamptons. Continue reading …

FINAL GOODBYE – Al Pacino's heartbreaking regret surfaces after Diane Keaton's unexpected death. Continue reading …

ACTOR VS POTUS – Liberal actor who played fictional president offers advice to actual President Trump. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

REALITY CHECK – Left insists Antifa isn’t a real organization despite multiple violent, public incidents. Continue reading …

SHALL NOT BE NAMED – Kamala Harris statement on Middle East mentions 'President' but does not name Trump. Continue reading …

GAME ON – Maine Gov Mills joins crowded Dem primary in race to challenge longtime GOP senator. Continue reading …

'STRONG SHOWING' – Ex-Trump ambassador showcases major fundraising haul in battle to flip Dem Senate seat. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'THOSE DUMMIES' – Trump officials dispute 'failing' New York Times report of internal tensions. Continue reading …

PEACE AT LAST – Natalie Portman celebrates end of Israel-Hamas war and release of last hostages. Continue reading …

SHARED CONCERNS – Writers Guild tells CBS News employees to ignore Bari Weiss deadline. Continue reading …

DAMAGE CONTROL – Amanpour apologizes after backlash over comments on treatment of Israeli hostages. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – The New Jersey governor’s race could show the GOP how to win in midterms. Continue reading …

KT MCFARLAND – How Trump's relentless Middle East gamble finally flipped the script. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

BENCHED – Lions’ Brian Branch suspended one game for postgame altercation with Chiefs star. Continue reading …

'AMERICAN ROT' – Kylie Jenner handcuffed jail promo sparks fury as critics call it ‘deeply out of touch.’ Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on hometown harvests, top tales and remarkable marathon runs. Take the quiz here …

LIFE IMITATES ART – Late night host's fictional murder scene raises eyebrows after real-life show axing. Continue reading …

MIND GAMES – Social media ban proposed for a specific group — here's why. See video …

WATCH

REP. MARIANNETTE MILLER-MEEKS – Middle East peace gives signal to Russia to come to table. See video …

KATIE ZACHARIA – Gavin Newsom is not serious about politics or peace. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













