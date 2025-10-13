Blue city street takeover suspects torched police cruiser in 'hell-bent' attack on cops: union chief

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The president of a union that represents Boston police officers said that people who took part in a recent street takeover in the city were "hell-bent" on attacking law enforcement officials.

According to the Boston Police Department, over 100 people were involved in the takeover that involved street racing just after 2 a.m. on October 5. Officers found more than 100 people trying to attack police cruisers with fireworks, cones, poles and other items.

One police cruiser was destroyed by flames and needed to be towed away from the area, officials said.

Boston Police Patrolmen's Association President Larry Calderone told Fox News Digital that those participating in the street takeover were focused on attacking officers.

PRO-PALESTINIAN AGITATORS ATTACK POLICE AS RIOT ERUPTS IN DEM-RUN CITY, OFFICIALS SAY

"They knew what they were going to do and they were hell-bent on attacking police officers. But that is not an everyday occurrence," Calderone said.

Calderone said that the individuals took the street takeover to four different areas before ending in the city's South End area.

"What happened last weekend got out of control, it went through four different communities, ended up here at a couple of locations in Boston. And each location that they went to in this past incident, it appears as though they got more aggressive," he said. "And when they ended up in the downtown South End section of Boston, that pretty much in our opinion looked premeditated."

WATCH: Boston police cruiser engulfed in flames during street takeover

"If you are coming from outside the city of Boston, you're coming in to terrorize or assault police officers or create havoc. We don't want you here," Calderone said.

He said it was the first street takeover he could remember in over a year, stating it was much different.

"This is such a big deal because of the flagrant assault on police officers. Spinning the tires, making noise, is one thing. Coming in assaulting police officers and creating havoc for the general public is something that is absolutely unacceptable and should never happen or be tolerated," Calderone said.

BLUE CITY STREET TAKEOVER SUSPECTS RELEASED AFTER POLICE CRUISER TORCHED: OFFICIALS

Simran Nalhatra, who witnessed the street takeover, told 25News, "It was like a riot."

"We saw someone get arrested, and we looked to our right, and there was this cop car on fire," Nalhatra recalled. "It was really scary. I was like, ‘I don’t know why it was so loud,’ and everyone’s screaming, and it went on for an hour or two."

Two people were arrested during the street takeover – Julian Bowers, 18, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, and William Cantwell, 19, from Warwick, Rhode Island. They were charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bowers is accused of throwing objects at police officers and at cruisers, while Cantwell allegedly used a pole to smash a police cruiser.

The two men pleaded not guilty and the judge set bail at $500 for Bowers and $1,000 for Cantwell, and both were seen fist-bumping after learning the bail amount, CBS News reported. Prosecutors had asked for $15,000 cash bail for Bowers and $20,000 for Cantwell.