FBI director, top DOJ official respond to 'failing' NY Times article claiming 'disdain' for each other

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche criticized the New York Times for an article on Monday claiming that Blanche had "disdain" for Patel.

The article, titled "Part Enabler, Part Buffer: The Bind of the Justice Dept.’s No. 2," centered on Blanche allegedly clashing with other members of the Trump administration in terms of agenda, including Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Reporters Glenn Thrush and Alan Feuer claimed that both Bondi and Blanche, however, were united in their dislike for Patel.

"They bonded, in particular, over their mutual disdain for the FBI director, Kash Patel, whom they view as a lightweight more interested in social media than doing his job, according to seven current and former administration officials," they wrote. "Mr. Patel is supposed to report to Mr. Blanche. In reality, Mr. Blanche and Ms. Bondi sometimes have trouble getting him on the same page with them, those people said."

Both Blanche and Patel pushed back on their X accounts, attacking the publication as "failing" and "trash."

"Hey @FBIDirectorKash- the failing New York Times says we don’t like each other. Guess we’ll have to stop hanging out after work? Those dummies. Virtually every part of their ‘reporting’ is exaggerated or fabricated, per usual. If it wasn’t for Wordle, nobody would subscribe," Blanche wrote.

Patel responded, "NYTrash- the journalistic equivalent of crash test dummies."

In a comment to Fox News Digital, a New York Times spokesperson said, "The Times's article is based on conversations with seven current and former administration officials with direct knowledge of the working relationships inside the Justice Department. We are confident in our reporting."

Patel and Blanche were recently interviewed last week by Fox News Digital at the FBI’s Chicago Field Office regarding President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime and illegal immigration through "Operation Midway Blitz."

During the interview, Patel dismissed reports from mainstream media claiming that former FBI Director James Comey would be arrested and paraded in a "perp walk" display.

"The mainstream media wants to take the eye off the ball and create theater," Patel said. "We're not about theater. We're about producing our results in court. And that's what you're going to see tomorrow start, the revelation of details, and it will be forthcoming in the judicial process as everyone in America is entitled to, including Mr. Comey, and we want him to have his day in court, and it starts tomorrow."