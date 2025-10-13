Investigators release video of possible abduction, showing woman screaming as she’s pulled away

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman reportedly taken by force early Sunday morning — an incident that has left neighbors uneasy.

Authorities posted photos and surveillance footage showing the woman last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, in the 1400 block of North Volutsia, between Grove and Hillside. Investigators said they have pursued multiple leads throughout the day and thanked the community for its support.

"We’ve worked throughout the day on this investigation, following up on numerous leads, and we appreciate the public's help," the department shared in a post on X.

So far, neither the man nor the woman seen in the footage has been identified. Police said they are considering all possibilities and have enlisted help from regional and federal agencies.

The 20-second clip shows a woman being dragged away from the front door as she screams for help.

The footage appears to have been captured by a residential security camera, according to authorities, a common feature in the neighborhood.

Investigators enhanced the video’s audio to reduce background noise, hoping someone might recognize the woman’s voice. Police urged residents to review the footage carefully and contact detectives at 316-268-4407 with any information.

"Your assistance is vital in helping us ensure her safety," the department wrote on Facebook.

Investigators also followed up on a call from Oklahoma initially believed to be connected to the case but later determined to be unrelated.

One resident, who recently returned from visiting family in Mexico, said the situation has her worried for young women in the area.

"It’s dangerous. That’s the truth. But, always, I believe there have always been kidnappings," she told KAKE News, adding that she had never seen anything like this happen in her neighborhood.

As of Monday afternoon, police reported no significant updates. Investigators told Fox News Digital that they are continuing to analyze the video frame by frame, looking for any details that could help identify the people involved.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime.