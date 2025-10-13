Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin involved in New York car crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin were involved in a car crash in the Hamptons, New York.

It's unclear who was behind the wheel of the vehicle before it reportedly hit a tree head-on in East Hampton Monday.

TMZ first reported that the Baldwins’ Range Rover struck a tree. Photos obtained by the outlet showed front-end damage to the SUV.

Representatives for the Baldwins did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

One photo showed a nearby garbage truck. TMZ allegedly contacted the company, which claimed its driver was not at fault.

Alec, 67, was reportedly in the area to attend the Hamptons International Film Festival, which wrapped Sunday evening. He hopped over to the Buffalo Film Festival on Saturday.

The Emmy Award-winning actor most recently played supportive husband to wife Hilaria, who competed on season 34 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Prior to her elimination from the reality competition show last week, Hilaria, 41, thanked her family for cheering her on.

"It's such a dream to have my family here," she told Fox News Digital after the show's premiere.

Her "incredible experience" was cut short, though, and she was voted off following her quickstep to a song from "Star Wars: A New Hope" for the show's Disney night.

Hilaria opened up about the "painful" moments during her journey, while calling out the "misinformation."

"One of the most heartwarming and painful things that I've experienced on this show has been people coming up to me and saying that their friends ask me what it's like when they actually meet me, and they say 'She's so nice,'" she said.

"And they're telling them that they're defending me and I think, how sad that there's so much misinformation and I hope that with the rest of the days that I have I can help other people who feel misunderstood too."

