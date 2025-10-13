Expand / Collapse search
Actor Martin Sheen calls Trump the 'biggest nothing in the world,' offers spiritual advice

'West Wing' actor who played fictional president offered his opinion on the real-life President Trump

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Liberal actor Martin Sheen calls President Trump the "biggest nothing in the world" during an interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.

Actor Martin Sheen slammed the Trump administration during a taping of Nicolle Wallace’s "The Best People" podcast published Monday, with Sheen referring to the president as the "biggest nothing in the world."

Sheen, who played President Josiah "Jed" Bartlet on "The West Wing," claimed that President Donald Trump’s actual administration is a corrupt and joyless one.  After blasting ICE agents and suggesting they are wearing masks partially out of shame, Sheen said of the White House, "When you look at this group of people at the roundtable in the White House… every one of those people look across the table and they do not see anyone who is better than they are. They generally see a reflection of their worst selves."

He added, "There’s no heroes in there. There’s no music. There’s no laughter. There’s no self-effacement. There’s no joy in that room. It smells of ego and fear and false worship."

Martin Sheen gives a speech

Martin Sheen speaks onstage during the 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History on December 10, 2023, in New York City.  (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)

Wallace touted the president Sheen portrayed as "one of the best presidents we’ve ever known" offering his advice to the current sitting president. Sheen offered some spiritual advice that humans "start as a ‘nothing,’" but, through accepting vulnerability, can awaken their inner humanity.

"So the big guy in the White House, if he would take some personal advice — you got to realize, sir, that you are the biggest ‘nothing’ in the world," Sheen said. "And sir, you stop there. You stop listening to all these people around you, these sycophants, who are encouraging you to be your nonhuman self."

The cast of "The West Wing" in a promo shoot for NBC

Martin Sheen, who played a fictional president on "The West Wing," offered his advice to the current sitting president.  (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"Get in touch with your humanity," the Hollywood actor said. "Stop fussing with your hair and don’t worry about your tie, and stand up straight and speak clearly, not from your throat. Speak from your heart and start being human. That’s what you were made for, not golf. So there you are, Mr. President. With all due respect, sir."

Wallace, who is known for fawning over her liberal guests, laughed appreciatively.

Martin Sheen and Rob Lowe in season 1 of The West Wing

Martin Sheen starred alongside Rob Lowe on "The West Wing." (David Rose/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

