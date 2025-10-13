Actor Martin Sheen calls Trump the 'biggest nothing in the world,' offers spiritual advice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Martin Sheen slammed the Trump administration during a taping of Nicolle Wallace’s "The Best People" podcast published Monday, with Sheen referring to the president as the "biggest nothing in the world."

Sheen, who played President Josiah "Jed" Bartlet on "The West Wing," claimed that President Donald Trump’s actual administration is a corrupt and joyless one. After blasting ICE agents and suggesting they are wearing masks partially out of shame, Sheen said of the White House, "When you look at this group of people at the roundtable in the White House… every one of those people look across the table and they do not see anyone who is better than they are. They generally see a reflection of their worst selves."

He added, "There’s no heroes in there. There’s no music. There’s no laughter. There’s no self-effacement. There’s no joy in that room. It smells of ego and fear and false worship."

Wallace touted the president Sheen portrayed as "one of the best presidents we’ve ever known" offering his advice to the current sitting president. Sheen offered some spiritual advice that humans "start as a ‘nothing,’" but, through accepting vulnerability, can awaken their inner humanity.

"So the big guy in the White House, if he would take some personal advice — you got to realize, sir, that you are the biggest ‘nothing’ in the world," Sheen said. "And sir, you stop there. You stop listening to all these people around you, these sycophants, who are encouraging you to be your nonhuman self."

"Get in touch with your humanity," the Hollywood actor said. "Stop fussing with your hair and don’t worry about your tie, and stand up straight and speak clearly, not from your throat. Speak from your heart and start being human. That’s what you were made for, not golf. So there you are, Mr. President. With all due respect, sir."

Wallace, who is known for fawning over her liberal guests, laughed appreciatively.

