Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Detroit Lions

Lions safety Brian Branch suspended 1 game for fight after loss to Chiefs

Branch and Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster were at the center of a scrum after the 30-17 Kansas City win

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Nick says the Chiefs ‘are the best team in the NFL’ after beating Lions, Brou grades Cowboys | FTF Video

Nick says the Chiefs ‘are the best team in the NFL’ after beating Lions, Brou grades Cowboys | FTF

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Detroit Lions 30-17, and the Chiefs have improved to 3-3. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the Chiefs are the best team in the NFL. Plus, they discuss the scuffle between Brian Branch and the Ch...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL announced that Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was suspended one game without pay for his fight with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday night.

"Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players," Jon Runyan, the NFL vice president of football operations, wrote in a letter to Branch, per ESPN. "Your conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and has no place in our game."

Branch will reportedly appeal his suspension, according to NFL Network. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brian Branch pulled off the field

Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions walks off of the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Branch is currently set to miss the team’s Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. 

The incident occurred after the Lions fell to the Chiefs, 30-17, on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes was seen trying to high-five Branch, but the latter completely ignored him and went up to Smith-Schuster. They exchanged a few words, and Branch proceeded to slap Smith-Schuster across the helmet. 

PATRICK MAHOMES GIVES COLD REACTION AFTER LIONS PLAYER SNUBS HIS HANDSHAKE TO START BRAWL WITH OPPONENT

Smith-Schuster went to the ground, but would quickly get back on his feet and charge at Branch. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco tried to get in between them to break up the altercation, but Branch ripped off Smith-Schuster’s helmet as players from both teams started to get involved in the scrum. 

After players and coaches finally got the situation under control, Branch regretted his decision to start the bout. 

JuJu Smith-Schuster pulled out of the fracas

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (not pictured) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) get into a fight after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

"It was a childish thing, but I'm tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don't catch it," Branch said. "They be trying to bully me out there. I should have never did it. It was childish."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell also condemned Branch’s actions after the game. 

"I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable, and it's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do. It's not what we're about," Campbell said. "I apologized to coach (Andy) Reid and the Chiefs, and Smith-Schuster. 

"That's not OK. That's not what we do here. It's not going to be OK. He knows it. Our team knows it. That's not what we do."

Brian Branch looks on field

Brian Branch of the Detroit Lions and NFC in coverage during the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 2, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.  (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Branch has already been fined this season for an unsportsmanlike situation. He was docked $23,186 for facemask and unsportsmanlike penalties against the Green Bay Packers in September. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue