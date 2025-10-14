Kamala Harris commends 'the President' in Middle East statement, but omits Trump's name

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris commended President Donald Trump and his team for helping to secure the deal that led to the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas — but she only referred to "the President," and did not identify Trump by name in the statement.

"I am thankful and deeply encouraged that this ceasefire has brought long-awaited moments of joy and reunion — as 20 Israeli hostages are finally reunited with their loved ones and Palestinian families and the people of Gaza begin to receive desperately needed relief from unimaginable suffering," Harris said in the statement.

Israel launched a war effort in the wake of the horrific October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack, which included mass murder and kidnapping.

"Through diplomacy and persistence, today is an important first step toward a more hopeful future. I commend the leaders and partners whose efforts made this agreement possible, including the President and his team," Harris continued.

"There is still much more work to do to secure a lasting peace, ensure the safety and dignity of every innocent life, and build a future where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in freedom and security," she concluded.

Last year, Trump won both the Electoral College and the popular vote, trouncing Harris in the White House contest.

The 2024 Democratic presidential candidate mounted a whirlwind campaign after President Joe Biden dropped his re-election bid and endorsed her.

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas took a jab at President Trump on Monday, tweeting, "Raising hell at home & then pretending to be the President of Peace is diabolical."

But Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania gave, "Credit to @POTUS for a breakthrough ceasefire of this awful war."