Media

Israeli-born actress Natalie Portman praises Israel peace deal

Jerusalem-born actress calls hostage release 'momentous' day during Lumière Film Festival appearance

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Israeli hostages reunited with loved ones after two years in captivity Video

Israeli hostages reunited with loved ones after two years in captivity

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on the release and emotional reunions of Israeli hostages on ‘Special Report.’

Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman expressed excitement Monday over the prospect of peace between Israel and Gaza.

While at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France, Portman remarked that it was a "momentous day" as the two-year war between Israel and Hamas appeared to be ending, and the remaining living hostages were being released from Gaza. 

"To see the end of the war today and the release and the swap of the prisoners and the hostages is really a momentous day," the "Star Wars" actress said.

ISRAEL-HAMAS CEASEFIRE TAKES EFFECT, IDF BEGINS PULLING BACK IN GAZA

Natalie Portman at film festival

Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman celebrated the peace deal between Israel and Gaza during a film festival address on Monday.  (Dominique Charriau/Getty)

Former President Donald Trump recently brokered a peace deal between Israel and Hamas that went into effect this week.

The prisoner exchange began Monday, with Hamas releasing the final 20 living hostages in exchange for Israel freeing about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, according to the Associated Press and Reuters. The swap is part of Trump’s 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the conflict and rebuilding Gaza. So far, only four of the 28 presumed-dead hostages have been recovered.

Portman attended the festival as a guest of honor, with the Lumière Film Festival recognizing her Hollywood career. During a Q&A and a screening of her 2010 film "Black Swan," festival director Thierry Frémaux asked where she was from, prompting her to reflect on events in Israel. 

BEFORE AND AFTER IMAGES SHOW DEVASTATING DESTRUCTION IN GAZA

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport before boarding his plane to Sharm El-Sheikh.

President Donald Trump speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport before departing for Sharm El-Sheikh, Oct. 13, 2025, in Tel Aviv, Israel. ((Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images))

"Well, I’m from Jerusalem, I am born in Jerusalem," Portman said. "So today is a very, very emotional day."

After calling it a "momentous day," the actress added, "It feels almost crazy to be talking about anything else except celebrating — hopefully — peace."

Portman previously expressed sorrow for Israel following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks, writing that her "heart was shattered for the people of Israel."

Natalie Portman wears gold dress

Natalie Portman (pictured in 2018) stars in the new adaptation of "Lady in the Lake," currently filming in Baltimore. (Filippo Monteforte)

"Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes," Portman wrote. "I am in horror at the barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected."

Portman also premiered the new animated movie "Arco," which she produced with Sophie Mas, emphasizing her desire to put "positivity" into the world through the film. 

"I definitely feel the need to put positivity into the world right now," Portman said. "We produced ‘Arco,’ it’s an incredibly positive and timely film. And the last two films I produced and acted in are comedies – ‘The Galerist’ and ‘Good Sex’ that will be out next year – so I’m definitely leaning toward the light right now."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

