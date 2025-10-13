Israeli-born actress Natalie Portman praises Israel peace deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman expressed excitement Monday over the prospect of peace between Israel and Gaza.

While at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France, Portman remarked that it was a "momentous day" as the two-year war between Israel and Hamas appeared to be ending, and the remaining living hostages were being released from Gaza.

"To see the end of the war today and the release and the swap of the prisoners and the hostages is really a momentous day," the "Star Wars" actress said.

Former President Donald Trump recently brokered a peace deal between Israel and Hamas that went into effect this week.

The prisoner exchange began Monday, with Hamas releasing the final 20 living hostages in exchange for Israel freeing about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, according to the Associated Press and Reuters. The swap is part of Trump’s 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the conflict and rebuilding Gaza. So far, only four of the 28 presumed-dead hostages have been recovered.

Portman attended the festival as a guest of honor, with the Lumière Film Festival recognizing her Hollywood career. During a Q&A and a screening of her 2010 film "Black Swan," festival director Thierry Frémaux asked where she was from, prompting her to reflect on events in Israel.

"Well, I’m from Jerusalem, I am born in Jerusalem," Portman said. "So today is a very, very emotional day."

After calling it a "momentous day," the actress added, "It feels almost crazy to be talking about anything else except celebrating — hopefully — peace."

Portman previously expressed sorrow for Israel following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks, writing that her "heart was shattered for the people of Israel."

"Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes," Portman wrote. "I am in horror at the barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected."

Portman also premiered the new animated movie "Arco," which she produced with Sophie Mas, emphasizing her desire to put "positivity" into the world through the film.

"I definitely feel the need to put positivity into the world right now," Portman said. "We produced ‘Arco,’ it’s an incredibly positive and timely film. And the last two films I produced and acted in are comedies – ‘The Galerist’ and ‘Good Sex’ that will be out next year – so I’m definitely leaning toward the light right now."