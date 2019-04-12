Assange's arrest sparks debate over press freedom as extradition battle looms; AOC faces backlash

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Friday, April 12, 2019

LEGAL DEBATE OVER ASSANGE BEGINS: The dramatic arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on Thursday will be followed by a likely lengthy legal battle over his extradition to the United States to face conspiracy charges. It also has triggered a debate over press freedom and whether Assange is really a journalist ... Assange is accused of engaging in a 2010 conspiracy with Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. Army analyst, in breaking a password stored on a U.S. Defense Department computer connected to a U.S. government computer network for classified documents and communications. Manning later transmitted a trove of classified government files to Assange, whose website, WikiLeaks, posted the materials to a worldwide audience.

Assange's attorney, Jennifer Robinson, characterized his arrest as an assault of press freedom worldwide, saying, "This precedent means that any journalist can be extradited for prosecution in the United States for having published truthful information about the United States." Prosecutors argue Assange's methods are obtaining classified information were illegal.

In addition, Assange's arrest may give new ammunition to foes of President Trump who are still holding on to Russia collusion theories. Unresolved questions about Assange's role in the release of stolen Democratic emails leading up to the 2016 presidential election will likely resurface.

AOC says journalism 'aspect' of Assange arrest has her 'concerned'

Hillary Clinton: Assange the 'only foreigner that this administration would welcome to the U.S.'

AOC FACES BACKLASH IN WAR OF WORDS WITH WAR VET CRENSHAW: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is facing mounting criticism for feuding with freshman colleague Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, over his response to domestic terrorism ... The dustup began after Crenshaw reacted to comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who had been criticized for characterizing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something.” That prompted Ocasio-Cortez to defend her Minnesota ally, going after the Texas congressman for not co-sponsoring the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund. “In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that?” Ocasio-Cortez told Crenshaw.

MORE LEGAL TROUBLE FOR AVENATTI: Embattled attorney Michael Avenatti faces new federal embezzlement charges for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from clients, cheating on his taxes, lying to investigators and trying to hide money from debtors in bankruptcy proceedings ... A 36-count indictment announced on Thursday builds on wire-fraud and tax-fraud charges brought last month by federal prosecutors in Los Angeles. It is the latest in Avenatti's fall from grace after he became a cable news darling last year while representing former porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Trump. According to Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, Avenatti may need to get used to a jumpsuit.

CITY OF CHICAGO SUES SMOLLETT: The city of Chicago sued actor Jussie Smollett on Thursday for the cost of investigating his controversial case, as promised, one week after the "Empire" actor refused to reimburse the city ... In a statement obtained by Fox News, the city's law department said on Thursday that it filed a civil complaint against Smollett, 36, in the Circuit Court of Cook County "that pursues the full measure of damages allowed under the false statements ordinance." The lawsuit doesn't include a specific monetary figure, but suggests the amount the city will seek from Smollett will be higher than the $130,000 sought earlier.

HERMAN CAIN ELEVATION TO FED MAY BE DOA: President Trump's recently-floated elevation of Herman Cain to the seven-member Federal Reserve board has lost critical Republican support in the Senate, Fox News has learned, all but dooming the former GOP presidential candidate's chances ... Fox News has confirmed that North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer is opposed to Cain's prospective nomination to the Fed. Cramer would be the fourth GOP nay, joining Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Cory Gardner, and Mitt Romney. With 53 Republicans in the Senate, losing four GOPers makes it unlikely Cain could score confirmation.

Kevin Hassett: GOP senators shouldn't count out Herman Cain

THE SOUNDBITE

ASSANGE'S REAL CRIME - "Assange’s real sin was preventing Hillary Clinton from becoming president. There was a time, not so long ago, when reporters didn’t applaud the arrest of other journalists for publishing information." – Tucker Carlson, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," reflecting on the reaction from the media and Washington to the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (Click the image above to watch the full video.)

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Family members of murder victims slam California Gov. Newsom's moratorium on death penalty.

White House proposed releasing immigrant detainees into ‘sanctuary cities’ to target political foes: report

Google under fire for dubbing 'Unplanned' film 'propaganda.'

Instagram couple defends 'stupid' photo on edge of infinity pool..

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Uber files for IPO, discloses $1.8B loss in 2018.

Taxpayers still outraged over IRS refund amounts as tax deadline draws near.

Disney details 'Disney+' streaming service to launch on Nov. 12.

#TheFlashback

1963: Martin Luther King Jr. is arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Ala., charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit. (During his time behind bars, King writes his "Letter from Birmingham Jail.")

1945: President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Ga., at age 63; he is succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.

1861: The Civil War begins as Confederate forces open fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

