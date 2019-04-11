Rashida Tlaib defends Ilhan Omar's 'some people did something' 9/11 remarks

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has jumped to the defense of her under fire fellow freshman Democrat Ilhan Omar, saying Thursday her comment in reference to 9/11 has been wildly taken out of context.

Omar, D-Minn., is facing backlash after a speech at a Muslim rights group’s event in which she described the September 11, 2001, terror attacks as “some people did something”.

The comment has drawn ire from the likes of Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Tx, and the New York Post, which published a dramatic front page Thursday with an infamous photo of New York City’s Twin Towers on fire on the day of the attacks.

The page read: “Here’s your something: 2,977 people dead by terrorism.”

CRENSHAW CALLS OUT OMAR FOR DESCRIBING 9/11 ATTACKS AS 'SOME PEOPLE DID SOMETHING'

But Tlaib, when asked by MSNBC if Omar should have rethought her words, said that she had been taken out of context.

“They do that all the time, especially women of color, they take our words out of context because they’re afraid because we speak truth, we speak truth to power,” Tlaib said.

“My sister Ilhan Omar, what she was talking about, was uplifting people by supporting their civil liberties and civil rights. She has always, always condemned any strategy, especially of a person directly impacted by being a refugee herself.

NEW YORK POST'S FRONT PAGE CALLS OUT REP. ILHAN OMAR'S 9/11 COMMENTS: 'HERE'S YOUR SOMETHING'

Tlaib added that she was “outraged” because she believes it would lead to death threats for Omar.

“The fact that people are taking those words out of context and endangering the life of Rep. Omar is immoral, it’s wrong and it needs to be called out by many colleagues in saying they need to stop, stop targeting her this way. It's absolutely putting her life in danger.”

Omar spoke at a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) fundraiser last month, where she called upon other Muslim Americans to “make people uncomfortable” with their activism and presence in the society and criticized the Jewish state.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar said at the event.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Omar’s speech at CAIR in Southern California drew hundreds of protesters waving Israeli flags and denouncing the congresswoman’s comments about Israel that were perceived as anti-Semitic.

Fox News' Lukas Mikelionis and Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.

