College Republicans chapter sues University of Florida over club shutdown following antisemitic allegations

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The University of Florida College Republicans (UFCR) chapter filed a lawsuit against the University of Florida (UF) after the club was shut down over antisemitic claims made by an outside organization.

The disbanding occurred after a journalist posted a photo of a member allegedly performing a Nazi salute, and claimed to have sent the image to "the FBI and others."

"The University of Florida was recently informed by the Florida Federation of College Republicans (FFCR) that it has disbanded the local chapter of College Republicans (the Local CR)," the university said in a statement. "This request is based on the FFCR’s findings that some Local CR members engaged in a pattern of conduct that violated its rules and values, including a recent antisemitic gesture."

UF College Republicans (UFCR) responded to the statement on X, saying FFCR has no authority over UFCR and has nothing to do with their organization. Instead, they note they are members of College Republicans of America.

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"They cited the FFCR, an organization that we are not a part of that has no authority over our chapter," UFCR posted. "We are proud members of a different organization [College Republicans of America]."

"We look forward to the University reinstating our club and correcting this statement," the post continued. "We have retained counsel and have received information that this is not the first time that FFCR has lied to silence christian conservative groups on campus."

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College Republicans of America also defended the chapter, reposting UFCR’s statement that they expect UF to reinstate the UF chapter.

UFCR also filed a lawsuit against the university, backed by Lake County, Florida, County Commissioner and attorney Anthony Sabatini, who posted to X about the disbanding of UFCR.

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"The University of Florida punitively deactivated and shut down the UFCR, in response to alleged viewpoints expressed by a member of UFCR, and in an effort to silence the club and chill its future speech," Sabatini posted. "After the deactivation, UF sought to justify its unlawful decision by providing a false pretext as a basis, asserting that it had acted at the behest of a third-party group, the Florida Federation of College Republicans (FFCR), a group with no authority over or affiliation with UFCR."

"No university policy, rule, or law provides UF a lawful basis for the deactivation," the post continued. "We are seeking an emergency preliminary injunction."

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William Donahue, the chairman of College Republicans of America, released a statement on the matter, saying that "doxxing one another" is damaging the GOP agenda.

"We cannot keep fighting one another harder than we fight the Left," Donahue said in a statement. "We cannot keep spending our energy on endless internal vendettas while the country asks who will lower prices, secure the streets, defend the border, and restore order."

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"We cannot keep doxxing one another, condemning one another, trying to destroy organizations, reputations, and livelihoods, and then expect the public to believe we are ready to govern," Donahue said.

Fox News Digital reached out to UFCR, Donahue, FFCR and Sabatini, but did not receive responses in time for publication.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston