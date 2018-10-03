Harris Faulkner is a multiple Emmy award-winning newscaster and trailblazer in her field. Faulkner joined Fox News Channel in 2005, where she anchors a daily daytime show Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner (weekdays at 1 p.m. ET) in addition to co-hosting Outnumbered (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET).Read More

Faulkner recently wrote a book, "9 Rules of Engagement: A Military Brat's Guide to Life and Success." In her book, Faulkner shares the lessons she learned growing up in a military family paying homage to the military ideals that shaped her and showing how everyone can benefit from bringing the wisdom of military service into their lives.

Throughout her career, Faulkner has interviewed many notable figures, including Sen. John McCain, Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, Sen. Rand Paul, White House Counsel Kellyanne Conway, renowned musician Gene Simmons, NFL legend Joe Theismann, among others. Faulkner has covered numerous global news events, including the Sandy Hook shooting, the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions, the 9/11 attacks, Whitney Houston's passing, the 2013 government shutdown, the AIDS crisis in South Africa, and the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway.

Prior to joining Fox News, Faulkner served as a correspondent for WNYW-TV's (FOX 5) A Current Affair, and as a substitute host on The Nancy Grace Show on CNN Headlines News. She began her career as a reporter and anchor for WNCT-TV (CBS 9) in Greenville, NC, before going on to work for Kansas City's WDAF-TV (FOX 4) in 1992. In 2000, Faulkner joined KSTP-TV (ABC 5) in Minneapolis, MN, where she served as an evening anchor; she also hosted The Harris Faulkner Show on FM107 Radio.

Faulkner has received six Emmy Awards for her successful work in broadcast, including the 2004 Emmys for Best Newscaster and Best News Special. Outnumbered was ranked among the top ten Cable News Programs of 2016 by Nielsen. Faulkner also received the National Headliner Award for Best Newscast for her coverage of Sen. Paul Wellstone's fatal plane crash in 2003.

Faulkner is a motivational speaker, writer, and philanthropist. Faulkner, who grew up as a "military brat," is involved with the Green Beret Foundation, which provides medical, transition, and family support for those who have served in the U.S. Army Special Forces, and with the Navy Seal Foundation, which provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families. Faulkner is also active in raising awareness and funds surrounding breast cancer research, working with the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the Avon Foundation for Women, and the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation. In 1998, Faulkner received the Amelia Earhart Pioneering Lifetime Achievement Award for her humanitarian efforts.

Faulkner graduated from The University of California at Santa Barbara with a B.A. in Mass Communications. She resides in New Jersey with husband Tony Berlin and their two daughters.