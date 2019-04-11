AOC faces backlash for telling war vet Crenshaw he should 'go do something' about domestic terror

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., faced mounting criticism Thursday for feuding with freshman colleague Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, over his response to domestic terrorism.

The dustup began after Crenshaw reacted to comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who had been criticized for characterizing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something.”

“First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as ‘some people who did something.’ Unbelievable,” Crenshaw tweeted.

That prompted Ocasio-Cortez to defend her Minnesota ally, going after the Texas congressman for not co-sponsoring the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund.

“In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that?” Ocasio-Cortez told Crenshaw.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That sparked an avalanche of outrage, many pointing to Crenshaw’s service as a Navy SEAL in the war in Afghanistan as well as his sacrifice.

Crenshaw did not immediately respond.