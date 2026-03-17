Drug kingpin on parole caught with enough fentanyl to kill most of county, DA says

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A convicted drug trafficker who prosecutors say pumped enough fentanyl into Colorado to potentially kill most of an entire county will now spend the rest of his life behind bars — sentenced to more than 150 years in prison.

Carlos Gonzalez-Del Hoyo, 44, of Aurora, was sentenced last week to 159 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections by Weld County District Court Judge Annette Kundelius.

The lengthy sentence follows a January jury conviction on six felony counts tied to large-scale drug distribution, including three counts each of distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Authorities say the case highlights the alarming scale and deadly potential of the fentanyl crisis gripping communities across the country.

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"This defendant possessed enough fentanyl to kill 88% of Weld County’s population if it had been distributed in our community," Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia said. "This sentence reflects the extreme danger this defendant’s large-scale trafficking posed."

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Investigators with the Weld County Drug Task Force began tracking Gonzalez-Del Hoyo in September 2024 after receiving information he was distributing large quantities of narcotics across northern Colorado.

During the investigation, he sold drugs to undercover officers on multiple occasions — all while on parole for a prior motor vehicle theft conviction out of Adams County.

He was arrested in November 2024 during a traffic stop in Greeley.

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Inside his vehicle, authorities discovered roughly 11 pounds of methamphetamine and about 6,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

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Prosecutors described the operation as calculated and predatory.

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"His actions were profit-driven, and he preyed upon those with addiction," Pirraglia said. "We won’t tolerate this type of destruction in our community."

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Weld County, home to roughly 360,000 residents, is the eighth-largest county in Colorado, according to its population and development report — and officials say cases like this highlight the ongoing threat posed by large-scale drug trafficking networks.

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"The Legislature has made clear that those who flood our communities with deadly narcotics must be held fully accountable," Pirraglia added. "This sentence reflects that mandate."

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.