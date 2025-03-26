Americans get new look at the illegal gangbangers Trump deported and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Noem to visit El Salvador prison

2. Who was responsible for chat leak

3. Next on DOGE’s hit list

MAJOR HEADLINES

'ANOTHER DISASTER' – Governor Abbott fires back at Democrat who mocked him with cruel nickname. Continue reading …

SEA OF BLOOD – Terrorists dismiss Trump's 'hell' threat, taunt US with new claim overnight. Continue reading …

SNOW ‘WOKE’ – Disney reportedly scrambled to control actress' social media posts. Continue reading …

SWIFT JUSTICE – Woman learns hard lesson after attacking man wearing MAGA hat. Continue reading …

'DO YOU UNDERSTAND?' – Actress shocks social media with response to Meghan Markle feud rumors. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BIG SHOWDOWN – Obama vs Trump: Battle lines drawn in widely-watched state Supreme Court contest. Continue reading …

TURNING OFF THE TAP – Governor proposes withholding state funding from defiant ‘sanctuary cities.’ Continue reading …

MISISON FOCUSED – Hegseth fends off reporter’s questions about Signal chat leak: 'I know exactly what I'm doing.' Continue reading …

THE DOCTOR IS IN – Trump FDA pick clears Senate vote after flipping vaccine question on Dem senator. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'APPALLED' – Social media erupts over Jasmine Crockett 'gaslighting' about calling Abbott ‘Governor Hot Wheels.’ Continue reading …

'NOTHING TO SELL BUT HATE' – Texas governor fires back at Democrat who appeared to mock his wheelchair. Continue reading …

‘THROUGH THE ROOF’ – CNN data guru gives skeptics a 'reality check' about Trump's popularity. Continue reading …

'DISGUSTING' – Tom Homan gives fiery response to 'radical' judge's claim about deported Venezuelans. Continue reading …

OPINION

JASON CHAFFETZ – Why Democrats suddenly hate your electric vehicle. Continue reading …

DAVID BAHNSEN – Time for businesses to return to their essential purpose. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

GREAT HONOR – Dodgers set date to visit Trump for World Series celebration at White House. Continue reading …

BUILDING IT UP – Legoland announces 'first of its kind' indoor roller coasters. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Famous figures, timeless tales, buzzer-beating basketball games. Take the quiz here …

SPEAKING OUT – NCAA wrestler says 'faith' is key to Penn State's dominance. Continue reading …

'WE NEED GREAT FOOD' – Celebrity chef speaks his mind. See video …

WATCH

REP. CHIP ROY – It’s a ‘new day in the swamp’ with Trump. See video …

HOLY COW – Texas teens rake in combined $1.4 million at Houston steer auction. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













