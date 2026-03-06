Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S.

North Carolina mom's 24-year disappearance uncovers silent crisis inside American families

Michele Hundley Smith was found in February after detectives received new information about her decades-old case

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina woman who vanished more than two decades ago was found alive earlier this year, authorities confirmed — a case an expert says highlights hidden struggles within American families.

Michele Hundley Smith, now 63, who was reported missing in December 2001, was located on Feb. 20 in an undisclosed location within North Carolina after detectives received new information about her case, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.  

Sheriff Sam Page said Smith told investigators she left her family of her own accord and cited "ongoing domestic issues" as the reason for her disappearance. Page did not elaborate on those issues, and investigators have said there is no evidence of foul play.

Dr. Stephanie Johnson, a clinical psychologist, told Fox News Digital that voluntary adult disappearances often prompt questions about the internal pressures that may drive such choices.

A photo of Michelle Hundely Smith

Michele Hundely Smith disappeared after leaving her home in North Carolina to go Christmas shopping in Virginia in December 2001.  (Bring Michele Hundely Smith Home/Facebook)

"Michele was experiencing a lot of stressors and may very well have been suffering from major depressive disorder. When someone is experiencing depression, the mind processes information differently."

In a 2018 interview on "The Vanished Podcast," Michele’s daughter, Amanda Hundley, said her parents’ marriage was deteriorating amid alcohol abuse, infidelity and increasingly volatile arguments.

Hundley said her mother had recently been fired from a veterinary practice for drinking on the job.

"My dad didn’t like the fact that my mom hid her drinking. I knew about it, and I was the only one. And I felt, you know, I was young, and I felt obligated not to say anything to betray my mom," Hundley said on the podcast.

Johnson said depression often manifests as persistent negative self-perception, hopelessness, feelings of worthlessness and social withdrawal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

"On top of that depression, she [Michele] was drinking alcohol. Alcohol can make depressive symptoms even worse."

Those compounded family and mental health struggles may have narrowed her perceived options, Johnson said, potentially leading her to believe disappearance was the only solution.

"She could have felt hopeless, like a burden and felt that there was no way to fix the situation other than to remove the burden — herself," Dr. Johnson said.

A missing persons flyer circulated at the time of Michelle Hundely Smith’s disappearance

A missing persons flyer circulated at the time of Michele Hundely Smith’s disappearance in December 2001. (Bring Michele Hundely Smith Home/Facebook)

Smith was 38 when she disappeared after leaving her three children at an Eden, North Carolina home on Dec. 9, 2001, to go Christmas shopping at a K-Mart in Martinsville, Virginia. Her vehicle was never found, and she did not return home. Her husband reported her missing later that month.

Over the ensuing decades, local, state and federal agencies participated in efforts to locate her. Despite periodic appeals and flyers distributed in the region, her whereabouts remained unknown for 24 years.

GOT A TIP?

Authorities say a recent lead in a national database prompted detectives to check on Smith’s status and ultimately find her alive. The sheriff’s office said they contacted her face-to-face and confirmed she was "safe and well." At her request, authorities declined to disclose her exact location.

The New York Post reported it had located Smith in a trailer in a rural community near the South Carolina state line. Smith told the outlet she is trying to make amends with her daughter and the family she walked out on decades ago.

FOLLOW US ON X

"My daughter is forgiving me. We are in contact, so leave me alone," she told the outlet.

Smith's neighbors said she had "been here for years and years" and mostly keeps to herself.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

"We asked why she didn’t come out of the house much, and she said her husband passed. He passed last year… She was really sad about it. She said she was depressed and stayed inside," the neighbor said.

Booking photo of Michele Hundley Smith.

The woman posted $2,000 bond on a failure to appear charge related to DWI from the month before she vanished. (Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Court records show that Smith had a DWI charge in November 2001 and an arrest order was later issued for failure to appear, records indicate.

The order stemmed from a DWI charge issued by the Eden Police Department Nov. 11, 2001. Smith failed to appear in court Dec. 27, 2001, for that charge, the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

On Feb. 25, 2026, Smith was taken into custody by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at the request of Rockingham County authorities. She later posted a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court March 26, 2026.

The district attorney’s office confirmed that they will not pursue charges related to her disappearance.

Related Article

Missing North Carolina mom found alive after 24 years reveals why she left
Missing North Carolina mom found alive after 24 years reveals why she left

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue