Subway rider's tumble caught on camera after failed attempt to snatch MAGA hat off man's head: 'Instant karma'

Bystander video of a woman launching into a MAGA hat wearer, literally, in the New York City subway has gone viral.

The unidentified woman is caught on camera calling the man wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat a "racist."

"If you f----ing voted for Trump, you're a racist!" she shouts in the video while pointing at the passenger wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. "He's a racist!" she added.

"How can I be racist?" asked the man in response, turning to his friend in the subway car.

"Just watch the news," she added.

The man replied, "I am highly educated."

"Oh, are you? Then why are you wearing that hat?" she asked while pointing in the man's face. "Only uneducated people wear that hat."

Once the train reaches its stop, the man runs out of the subway car as the woman gives chase, seeking to remove his MAGA hat. But in her attempt to snatch the hat off his head with one big leap, the woman falls flat on her face as the man runs away.

The video, shared by X, currently has nearly 4 million views.

One commentator on X wrote, "Instant karma you, you said it right."

Another user added, "She’s the perfect definition of the Left. Thank you lady, for using yourself to make us laugh."

Make America Great Again hats made their debut in 2016 when President Donald Trump first ran for office. Currently, a "MAGA 45-47 Red Hat" costs $40 on the Trump WinRed portal and "shipping could be delayed… due to high demand by President Trump’s amazing supporters."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.