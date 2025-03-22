Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US

Subway rider's tumble caught on camera after failed attempt to snatch MAGA hat off man's head: 'Instant karma'

The video has racked up over 4 million views on social media

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Woman claims man in MAGA hat is a 'racist,' immediately falls down chasing him Video

Woman claims man in MAGA hat is a 'racist,' immediately falls down chasing him

An unnamed woman on the New York Subway has gone viral online after her lecture and attempted chase of a man wearing a MAGA hat went south in what social media users are calling "instant karma." (Credit: Christopher Ngo via Storyful)

Bystander video of a woman launching into a MAGA hat wearer, literally, in the New York City subway has gone viral.

The unidentified woman is caught on camera calling the man wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat a "racist."

"If you f----ing voted for Trump, you're a racist!" she shouts in the video while pointing at the passenger wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. "He's a racist!" she added.

TRUMP SAYS HE HAS 'NOT HEARD' FROM MAINE GOV. MILLS SINCE SPAT ABOUT TRANSGENDERS IN SPORTS, DEMANDS APOLOGY

"How can I be racist?" asked the man in response, turning to his friend in the subway car.

"Just watch the news," she added.

Woman lectures man in MAGA hat on NYC subway

The unnamed man in the video was called a racist for wearing a MAGA hat while on the subway. (Christopher Ngo via Storyful)

The man replied, "I am highly educated."

"Oh, are you? Then why are you wearing that hat?" she asked while pointing in the man's face. "Only uneducated people wear that hat."

TRUMP RIPS 'LOSER' TIM WALZ FOR HURTING DEMS IN 2024 ELECTION

Once the train reaches its stop, the man runs out of the subway car as the woman gives chase, seeking to remove his MAGA hat. But in her attempt to snatch the hat off his head with one big leap, the woman falls flat on her face as the man runs away.

The video, shared by X, currently has nearly 4 million views.

Woman leaps after man wearing MAGA hat

An unidentified woman leaped after a man wearing a MAGA hat on the New York City Subway, only to fall flat on her face in a viral video. (Christopher Ngo via Storyful)

One commentator on X wrote, "Instant karma you, you said it right."

Another user added, "She’s the perfect definition of the Left. Thank you lady, for using yourself to make us laugh."

Woman falls in New York Subway

The woman fell flat on her face while chasing the man in the MAGA hat. (Christopher Ngo via Storyful)

Make America Great Again hats made their debut in 2016 when President Donald Trump first ran for office. Currently, a "MAGA 45-47 Red Hat" costs $40 on the Trump WinRed portal and "shipping could be delayed… due to high demand by President Trump’s amazing supporters."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com