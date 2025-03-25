Legoland announces 'first-of-its-kind' indoor roller coasters with $90M price tag

Theme park operator Merlin Entertainments recently announced visitors will be able to ride new, "first-of-its-kind" indoor roller coasters at its Legoland Florida and Legoland California resorts.

The rides will set a record as the largest single in-park investment at the resorts. The company is investing about $90 million in the two attractions geared toward families with children, ages 2 to 12.

"As we prepare to unveil this exciting new attraction designed, co-created and imagined by the amazing creative team at the Lego Group and the unmatched talent of our Merlin Magic Makers, we hope the mystery and anticipation adds to awesome thrills to come," Merlin Entertainments CEO Fiona Eastwood wrote in a statement.

Eastwood added the new coasters are "unparalleled" for Legoland resorts, "promising to elevate two of our premier Legoland Resorts to new heights, utilizing the latest technology and embracing the Lego DNA, as only we can do."

The rides will launch at both resorts in 2026, and 70 workers have already started on the projects.

Stephanie Bechara, Legoland Florida Resort spokesperson, told Fox News Digital 2,000 anchor bolts have been installed, 220 tons of rebar have been used and about 300 truckloads of concrete have been poured at the Florida resort.

Photos of the construction show a massive area filled with rebar below giant machinery appearing to pour the concrete.

Legoland Florida will also soon be opening its latest attraction, Sea Life Florida, featuring an aquarium with interactive exhibits.

Sea Life, which opens May 23, will showcase thousands of sea creatures and contain 25 interactive exhibits that will allow children to touch the animals.

Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks said the indoor roller coaster will be the first built in 20 years at the park.

"This isn’t just a ride. It’ll be an exploration unlike any other," Stocks said. "We’re sparing no expense to deliver the most innovative, interactive and captivating experience possible."

Exclusive hints and sneak peeks about the new attraction will be shared on both Legoland Florida and California’s social media channels and websites leading up to the opening of the attractions.