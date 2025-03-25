Gwyneth Paltrow shuts down Meghan Markle feud rumors with tongue-in-cheek video

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle had a little fun Tuesday, joking about their supposed feud after the "Shakespeare in Love" actress said she didn’t know her Montecito neighbor "at all."

"I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever," the Goop founder said in a video on her Instagram story while answering fans for an "Ask me a question" segment.

A fan asked, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

Paltrow then panned her phone to the left, revealing a shrugging Markle sitting at her kitchen table eating a piece of pie before starting to laugh. Markle also posted the video to her Instagram story.

The 52-year-old Paltrow recently did an interview with Vanity Fair in which she told the magazine, "I don’t know Meghan and Harry," who also live in Montecito, California. "I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all.

"Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie."

Paltrow, who also found her way to the lifestyle space after an acting career, told Vanity Fair she wasn’t overly familiar with Markle’s widely panned Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," or her lifestyle brand "As Ever" but was inclined to support her.

Referring to the backlash Markle has received, Paltrow said when "there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them.

"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

Paltrow also faced her fair share of skepticism when she started Goop, which has since become successful.

Fans claimed Paltrow was throwing shade at the Duchess of Sussex over the weekend when she posted a cooking video on Instagram of her "cleaner take on a classic breakfast" that looked a little like Markle’s "With Love, Meghan" show.

"Love this. No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends just your beautiful true self. Such a breath of fresh air to see," one commenter wrote on the video.

Another wrote, "With Shade, Gwyneth... I see what you did there."

Paltrow frequently posts cooking videos that she hashtags #boyfriendbreakfast.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.