©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers set date to visit Trump for World Series celebration at White House

Dodgers defeated the Yankees to win the World Series

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Tuesday they have set their date to celebrate their 2024 World Series title at the White House with President Donald Trump.

The Dodgers said they would make their White House visit on April 7, when the team is in town to take on the Washington Nationals. The team added that players will visit Capitol Hill the next day.

Dodgers celebrate WS

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, #30, celebrates after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in game five to win the 2024 World Series in New York City on Oct. 30, 2024. (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

"In keeping with long-standing baseball tradition, President Trump has invited the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House when they play in Washington D.C. on April 7," the team said. "The Dodgers look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title. 

"In addition, members of the Dodgers will visit Capitol Hill on April 8."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called it a "great honor" to visit the White House after suggesting he would not in a 2019 Los Angeles Times story.

"It wasn't a formal conversation that we had as a ballclub," he explained, via ESPN. "It's certainly a huge honor to get the invitation to the White House. It allows us to celebrate our 2024 championship. To my understanding, every World Series champion gets that honor, so it's a great honor for all of us."

Los Angeles is the latest team to celebrate its title win at the White House. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Ohio State Buckeyes football team have also made commitments to visit Trump and the White House. The Florida Panthers celebrated their Stanley Cup win last month.

Shohei Ohtani wins World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, #17, celebrates after winning the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Oct. 30, 2024. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Trump told OutKick’s Clay Travis over the weekend that the Kansas City Chiefs will celebrate their 2020 Super Bowl LIV victory after missing out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump received a handful of visits from sports teams during his first administration. Mainly, baseball and collegiate champions came to visit as he feuded with football players and basketball players over social justice issues and some players’ decisions to kneel during the national anthem.

Kurt Suzuki in 2019

President Donald Trump hugs Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki at the podium during a ceremony honoring the 2019 World Series champion Nationals on the Truman Balcony on the South Lawn at the White House on Nov. 4, 2019. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

This time, the players seem to have changed their tune about Trump. Several athletes came out in support of him during the 2024 presidential election cycle, while others took it a step further to emulate his dance moves during games and fights.

