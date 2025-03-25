Abbott says Dems have 'nothing to sell but hate' after party member appeared to mock him being in a wheelchair

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hit back at a Democratic lawmaker Tuesday who appeared to mock him for being in a wheelchair , saying such remarks will only leave the party "in the dust" come future elections.

"It's another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it," Abbott said in an interview on "Hannity."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, spoke at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles over the weekend, where she referred to the former state attorney general as "Governor Hot Wheels."

Crockett clarified her comments in a post on X, claiming she "wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition."

"I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a "Hot A** Mess," referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition," she wrote in part.

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital he’s planning to introduce a censure resolution against the Democratic lawmaker for her "venomous rhetoric."

Abbott was left paralyzed at 26 by a falling tree while jogging.

The Texas governor touted his state’s record under his tenure and the opportunities in space exploration and artificial intelligence.

"Texas ranks number one for the most new economic development projects for 13 years in a row," he said. "CEOs who run businesses have ranked Texas the best state for doing business for 20 years in a row."

Crockett has been a vocal critic of the second Trump administration, most notably suggesting last week that Tesla CEO Elon Musk should be "taken down."

She was elected to Congress in 2022.