Abbott says Dems have 'nothing to sell but hate' after party member appeared to mock him being in a wheelchair

Rep. Jasmine Crockett referred to Abbott as 'Governor Hot Wheels'

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
Gov. Greg Abbott: The Democrats have nothing to sell but hate Video

Gov. Greg Abbott: The Democrats have nothing to sell but hate

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, responds to Jasmine Crockett calling him 'Governor Hot Wheels' on 'Hannity.'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hit back at a Democratic lawmaker Tuesday who appeared to mock him for being in a wheelchair, saying such remarks will only leave the party "in the dust" come future elections.

"It's another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it," Abbott said in an interview on "Hannity."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, spoke at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles over the weekend, where she referred to the former state attorney general as "Governor Hot Wheels."

AOC, ‘BABY GIRL’ MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE TRADE BARBS IN FIERY GARLAND HEARING: ‘ARE YOUR FEELINGS HURT?’

rep. jasmine crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX) questions witnesses during a roundtable on Supreme Court ethics hosted by House Oversight Committee Drmocrats, Washington, DC, June 11, 2024. ((Photo by ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images))

Crockett clarified her comments in a post on X, claiming she "wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition."

"I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a "Hot A** Mess," referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition," she wrote in part.

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital he’s planning to introduce a censure resolution against the Democratic lawmaker for her "venomous rhetoric."

Greg Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott makes an announcement on the future of the space industry in Texas, at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on March 26, 2024. ((Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images))

Abbott was left paralyzed at 26 by a falling tree while jogging.

JASMINE CROCKETT DISMISSES AMERICANS IMPACTED BY TRANS ATHLETES IN WOMEN'S AND GIRLS SPORTS

The Texas governor touted his state’s record under his tenure and the opportunities in space exploration and artificial intelligence.

"Texas ranks number one for the most new economic development projects for 13 years in a row," he said. "CEOs who run businesses have ranked Texas the best state for doing business for 20 years in a row."

Texas Gov. Abbott at the southern Border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the U.S.-Mexico border.  (Twitter/Greg Abbott)

Crockett has been a vocal critic of the second Trump administration, most notably suggesting last week that Tesla CEO Elon Musk should be "taken down."

She was elected to Congress in 2022.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.