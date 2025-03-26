Expand / Collapse search
Barack Obama

Obama vs Trump: Political giants back opposing candidates in widely-watched Wisconsin Supreme Court contest

The state-level election has turned into a nationally-watched contest

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel discusses his competitive race and what it means for the 2028 presidential election on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

While reports indicate that the Wisconsin state Supreme Court election is nonpartisan, partisan battle lines have been clearly drawn, with former President Barack Obama and current President Donald Trump backing opposing candidates in the contest.

Obama named Judge Susan Crawford as the "only one candidate ready to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of Wisconsinites," in a tweet on Tuesday, urging voters to cast their ballot early, rather than waiting until the April 1 Election Day.

But while Obama is supporting the candidate backed by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Trump has endorsed the state's former Republican Attorney General Judge Brad Schimel.

BIG-MONEY WI HIGH COURT RACE WILL HAVE NATIONAL EFFECTS, AS REDISTRICTING, UNIONS, TRANS ISSUES AT STAKE

Former President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump in January 2025

Former President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump before the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Jan. 9, 2025. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

And like Obama, Trump has urged Wisconsinites to vote early.

"Brad Schimel is running against Radical Left Liberal Susan Crawford, who has repeatedly given child molesters, rapists, women beaters, and domestic abusers ‘light’ sentences. She is the handpicked voice of the Leftists who are out to destroy your State, and our Country — And if she wins, the Movement to restore our Nation will bypass Wisconsin. All Voters who believe in Common Sense should GET OUT TO VOTE EARLY for Brad Schimel," Trump declared in a Truth Social post last week.

TRUMP MAKES ENDORSEMENT IN ‘IMPORTANT’ WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT RACE

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate defends reduced sentence of repeat child molester of 5-year-old in heated debate Video

Elon Musk is also backing Schimel.

"Vote for Brad Schimel in Wisconsin!" the business magnate declared in a tweet.

MUSK PAC STEPS DEEPER INTO WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT ELECTION WITH $100 OFFER TO VOTERS

Sanders slams Elon Musk for trying to ‘buy an election’ in Wisconsin Video

The Musk-founded America PAC is supporting Schimel, and offering Wisconsin registered voters $100 to sign a petition opposing "Activist Judges," and $100 per signer they refer.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

