Social media erupts over Jasmine Crockett 'gaslighting' about calling Abbott 'Governor Hot Wheels'

Conservative social media users were aghast at Rep. Jasmine Crockett's response after coming under fire for calling her fellow Texan, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, "Governor Hot Wheels."

"We in these hot a-- Texas streets, honey," Crockett said at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday. "Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey!"

"It's another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it," Abbott said in an interview on "Hannity."

In an X post Tuesday, the Democrat claimed her words were misunderstood.

"I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable," Crockett said.

"Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot A-- Mess,’ referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged."

She added, "Keep that same energy for all people, not just your political adversaries. Finally, this is yet another distraction. Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives."

"Jasmine…words have meanings & actions have consequences," Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, replied. "I look forward to introducing my resolution to censure you for your words and actions."

Weber told Fox News Digital he would introduce a censure resolution against the Democratic lawmaker in the wake of her remarks.

"The story of our great governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance. Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible," Weber said to Fox News Digital.

Trending Politics co-owner Colin Rugg posted on X, "Crockett says she is appalled that people think she was referring to his wheelchair. Lmao. Next level gaslighting right here."

Julie Gunlock, director at Independent Women's Network, responded to Crockett, saying, "Honey, you’re going to want to fire the moron who came up with this excuse."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Crockett's office pointed to her tweet and said, "Please be assured that the Congresswoman, in no way, meant any harm toward the Governor OR meant to take lightly any medical conditions that he may have. Please know that the Congresswoman has and will continue to advocate for the needs of our disabled neighbors across TX-30, the State of Texas, and our Country as a whole."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded to Crockett’s original remark, calling her "despicable."

Early Vote Action founder Scott Presler said on X that Crockett "truly is wicked."

"To call Greg Abbott ‘Governor Hot Wheels’ is cruel, contemptible & speaks to your lack of character," Presler said. "A tree fell on Abbott when he was 26 years old — paralyzing him from the waist down. His loving wife stayed by his side & they have a lovely adopted daughter. If Jasmine Crockett represents the democrat party, I want nothing to do with democrats. Despicable."

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, sarcastically encouraged her to keep going.

"Jasmine Crockett called for violence against Ted Cruz, wants someone to ‘take out’ Elon Musk, and is inciting domestic terrorism. Democrat approval is at a 30-year low (29%) so why not send her on tour," Hunt asked on X Tuesday. "At this rate, they’ll hit ZERO in no time! RUN JAZZ RUN! You got this."

Crockett has been on a viral media streak with incendiary comments aimed at those on the other side of the aisle, including saying DOGE head Elon Musk should be "taken down" and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, "knocked over the head, like, hard."

