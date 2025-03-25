Disney's 'Snow White' fiasco reportedly led to ramped-up security, social media monitoring

Producers behind Disney’s "Snow White" film struggled over the backlash caused by the film’s star Rachel Zegler’s social media posts, Variety reported.

Variety reported "Snow White" producer Marc Platt personally got involved with the backlash surrounding Zegler after she shared an anti-Israel post while promoting the film in August.

"And always remember, free Palestine," she wrote.

Reportedly, the studio grew concerned about this post after death threats against Zegler’s Israeli co-star Gal Gadot spiked at the time, leading the company to pay for extra security.

CRITICS SLAM ‘SNOW WHITE’ AS FILM ON TRACK TO BE LOWEST DISNEY LIVE-ACTION REMAKE IN STUDIO’S HISTORY

"She didn’t understand the repercussions of her actions as far as what that meant for the film, for Gal, for anyone," an insider told Variety.

Platt allegedly stepped in again after Zegler lashed out against people who voted for President Donald Trump after he won the 2024 election in November.

"May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace," Zegler wrote on Instagram, adding, "F--- Donald Trump."

Zegler later apologized for the post after working with a "social media guru" paid by Disney’s team to vet her social media posts leading up to the film’s premiere, according to the report.

One anonymous top agent also told Variety that Disney had failed to properly control the narrative from the start after Zegler’s initial comments criticizing the original 1937 "Snow White" film in 2022 went viral.

"The first time she shoots her mouth off, you nip it in the bud," the agent said.

The movie has since been plagued with several controversies, including using CGI to portray the seven dwarves, delaying the film’s release for a year and eventually scaling back the film’s Hollywood premiere.

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney and Zegler’s team for comment.

DISNEY SCALES BACK PREMIERE OF CONTROVERSIAL LIVE ACTION ‘SNOW WHITE’ REMAKE

"Snow White" opened in the U.S. and Canada on Friday to $43 million in ticket sales, still coming in first place at the domestic box office, according to studio estimates, the Los Angeles Times reported. It cost an estimated $250 million to make. The movie grossed $44 million overseas.

The opening weekend was a disappointment as it was projected as recently as last month to make upwards of $85 million domestically in its opening weekend, but projections slid downward.

Critics have not been kind to the live-action release of "Snow White." The film currently has a 42% Rotten Tomatoes score, meaning the majority of reviews have been negative.

Fox News' Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.