NCAA wrestler says 'faith' is key to Penn State's dominance

AJ Ferrari won the 197-pound class consolation final at the Division I men's wrestling championship

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
NCAA wrestler AJ Ferrari is known for speaking his mind.

The 23-year-old recently expressed his thoughts on Penn State's dominant run in wrestling. 

"That is why Penn State is winning. What's the secret sauce?" Ferrari asked a group of reporters. "Faith. Four-time national champion Aaron Brooks… faith, domination. That's why these guys have a decade of domination… all there guys are strong believers."

AJ Ferrari

AJ Ferrari of the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners walks off the mat after winning the 3rd place match during the 2025 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at the Wells Fargo Center on March 22, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Ferrari added that Penn State wrestlers do not just talk the talk, they also walk the walk.

"They don't just say it, they live it. You can say what you want about (Penn State wrestling coach) Cael Sanderson, you can say what you want about Cody Sanderson … and I'm not even looking to transfer there, but they've got real authentic faith. And that's what matters."

Ferrari defeated Michigan's Jacob Cardenas in the 197-pound class consolation final at the Division I Men's Wrestling Championship this past Saturday.

He also addressed some of the criticism he had faced, suggesting some people did not appreciate his authenticity.

AJ Ferrari

AJ Ferrari of the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners gets his hand raised after winning his 197-pound semi-final match during the 2025 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at the Wells Fargo Center on March 22, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

"And that's what people don't like about me, they don't like the fact that I'm real. They don't like the fact that if I don't like what you're doing I'll call you out on it. Because I’m not the teammate you want, I'm the teammate you need. … Growing up my dad taught us to embrace adversity. He taught us to embrace the terrible times."

President Donald Trump attended the wrestling championships in Philadelphia over the weekend. Moments after becoming the first five-time wrestling champion in NCAA history, Penn State wrestling superstar Carter Starocci made a beeline for Trump. He shook the president's hand and snapped a photo with him.

Carter Starocci and President Trump

Carter Starocci, left, and President Donald Trump. (X/@whitehouse/ Fox & Friends Screengrab)

On Monday, Starocci shared details of his mat-side conversation with Trump.

"When I heard he was coming, I kind of figured I was going to go over there and say a few words to my man because I met him before, so having him in the house is always special," he told Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends."

Starocci defeated Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen, 4-3, to win the 184-pound championship and his fifth NCAA title.

AJ Ferrari celebrates

Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestler AJ Ferrari celebrates after defeating Michigan State Wolverines wrestler Myles Amine in the 197-weight class during the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on March 19, 2021. (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

Ferrari appears to have a rivalry with Starocci. The two wrestlers engaged in a heated exchange on social media last September.

Ferrari previously competed with the Oklahoma State wrestling team, but he left the school in 2022 amid a sexual assault investigation. The case was later dismissed.

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.