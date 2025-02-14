American beauty queen charged in ex-NFL husband's murder plot granted release from Bahamas prison: report

Georgia mom Lindsay Shiver, who is accused of plotting to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband, ex-NFL player Robert Shiver, with help from her alleged Bahamian lover, was reportedly expected to be released from a Bahamas prison on bail.

Shiver, 38, is expected to return to the United States after posting $100,000 bail, according to "Good Morning America," which interviewed Shiver last year, sparking backlash from the Nassau judge overseeing the Georgia beauty pageant winner's case.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson revoked Shiver's bail last year after the GMA interview, calling it a "blatant disregard for the court’s leniency and indulgence," but she reportedly reversed her decision this week upon the condition that Shiver and her 30-year-old lover, Terrance Bethel, maintain their silence as part of a gag order.

Shiver's Bahamas attorney, Ian Cargill, said she was expected to be released on bail on Thursday, WDHN reported. Cargill did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital regarding her reported release.

BAHAMAS JUDGE REVOKES BAIL FOR AMERICAN BEAUTY QUEEN CHARGED IN EX-NFL HUSBAND'S MURDER PLOT

Shiver, along with her lover, Bethel, and the alleged hitman, Faron Newbold Jr., were arrested in the Bahamas in July 2023. They pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"This cannot and will not be tolerated. What the respondents have done can be seen by the applicant as a spit in the face of justice," Grant-Thompson wrote in a Monday filing, according to Loop News.

EX-AUBURN FOOTBALL PLAYER HELPS BAIL OUT WIFE, HER LOVER, WHO ARE ACCUSED OF PLOTTING HIS MURDER: REPORT

Shiver's attorneys reportedly argued that she did not breach her jail conditions, which the judge disagreed with.

"It was clearly laid out that if Mrs. Shiver wished to travel or move outside of the designated area, she was first to contact and request the permission of the court," the judge wrote in her ruling, adding that her decision to revoke bail was also to take Shiver "out of harm’s way" after a different boyfriend tried to "choke and suffocate her with a pillow in Alabama," according to Loop News.

EX-AUBURN FOOTBALL PLAYER WAS LOCKED IN NASTY CUSTODY BATTLE BEFORE WIFE'S ALLEGED MURDER PLOT

Grant-Thompson previously released Shiver, who has three children, in December 2023 on $100,000 bail and allowed her to travel back to the United States upon certain conditions, one of which Shiver apparently broke with her TV interview.

The Shivers reached a boiling point after 13 years of marriage, evident in divorce filings, with Robert accusing Lindsay of having an affair, and Lindsay countering with allegations of "physical and mental cruel treatment," including accusations of domestic violence.

BODYCAM SHOWS LINDSAY SHIVER'S MOM SIDE WITH IN-LAWS IN CUSTODY BOUT BEFORE MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT

They are both seeking primary custody of their children and sole use of their $2.5 million home in Georgia.

In bodycam footage previously obtained by Fox News Digital, Lindsay called 911 on Robert on July 16, 2023, after he refused to let her hitch a ride on their private jet to meet her lover in the Bahamas.

That same day, she allegedly wrote "Kill him," in a WhatsApp message to Newbold. Five days later, she was arrested in the Bahamas, along with Bethel and Newbold, for conspiring to murder Robert.

Robert told the judge he was "thankful to be alive" during a December 2023 court appearance, where he appeared via Zoom, as Court TV previously reported.

Fox News' Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.