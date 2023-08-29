Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Bodycam shows Lindsay Shiver's mom side with in-laws in custody bout before murder-for-hire plot

Shiver is accused of plotting her husband's murder with her Bahamian lover and an alleged hitman

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart , Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
close
Lindsay Shiver arrives in Nassau court Video

Lindsay Shiver arrives in Nassau court

Shiver is alleged to have plotted to kill her estranged husband Robert Shiver. (New York Post)

New bodycam footage appears to show Lindsay Shiver's own mother side with her in-laws and her estranged husband, Robert Shiver, in a custody row less than three months before she allegedly hired a hitman to kill him.

Lindsay's mother-in-law, Robin Shiver, called 911 in a panic April 30 claiming that her son's soon-to-be ex-wife was harassing her. 

"She’s delusional, and we know that," Robin can be seen in the video telling a responding deputy from the Thomas County Sheriff's Office. "Her mom and husband and myself are all like, you got to go get some help, you got to go get some help. You’re mental, mental, and she denies it."

Robin can be seen in the driver's seat of her white Lexus outside a gas station, as her husband, Allen Shiver, the former CEO of multibillion-dollar bakery company Flowers Foods, is in the back seat.

EX-AUBURN FOOTBALL PLAYER WAS LOCKED IN NASTY CUSTODY BATTLE BEFORE WIFE'S ALLEGED MURDER PLOT

Lindsay Shiver in an April 30 bodycam footage

Lindsay Shiver, seen here in bodycam from April 30, called police because her estranged husband "was frolicking" around with their kids instead of bringing them home. (Thomas County Sheriff's Office)

Robin says Lindsay, 36, threatened her life and owns a pistol. 

Weeks later, on July 21, Lindsay was arrested in the Bahamas along with her lover, Terrance Bethel, 28, and accused hitman Faron Newbold Jr., for conspiring to murder her husband. 

The bodycam videos that span 16 minutes — from 12:53 to 1:09 p.m. — were obtained by Fox News Digital via a public records request.

GEORGIA HOUSEWIFE CHARGED WITH PLOTTING HUSBAND'S MURDER CALLS LIFE ‘TOUGH’: REPORT

Robert Shiver's mom Robin Shiver in April 30 bodycam footage

Robin Shiver, Robert Shiver's mom, talks to police about an April 30 confrontation with her son's estranged wife Lindsay Shiver. (Thomas County Sheriff's Office)

Robin says Lindsay was in the Bahamas over the weekend, while Robert had the boys, and accuses her of being on drugs. 

After a pause in the footage, Robin tells the deputy, "This is her mother, and she wants to talk to you" as she hands over her phone. 

Lindsay's mom appears to be complaining about a menacing text she received from her daughter.

WATCH ROBIN SHIVER, ROBERT'S MOM, TELL COPS LINDSAY "THREATENED" HER

Robert Shiver's mom calls police and accuses Lindsay of threatening her Video

After he hangs up the phone, he tells Robin that this is a civil matter. 

He adds that "considering not just you, but her own mom is saying the same thing, I’d be inclined to believe you."

EX-AUBURN FOOTBALL PLAYER HELPS BAIL OUT WIFE, HER LOVER WHO ARE ACCUSED OF PLOTTING HIS MURDER: REPORT

Lindsay Shiver is walked from court by law enforcement

Lindsay Shiver leaves supreme court in the Bahamas, Aug. 9, 2023. Shiver, 36, is accused of plotting to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, who was a football player at Auburn University. (Daniel William McKnight)

After the deputy tells Robin that Lindsay left, she says she sees her car. "There she is, right there," Robin exclaims nervously before realizing she was mistaken.

"I'm a nervous wreck," she adds.

At the same time that Robin is speaking to a deputy, Lindsay calmly gives her side to another responding officer. She says her husband was supposed to bring the kids home from a visit to her mom's house but did not. 

WATCH LINDSAY SHIVER TALK TO POLICE

Bodycam footage shows Lindsay Shiver talking to police on April 30 Video

He was not answering his phone, and she was concerned he was taking their boys to her in-laws without her permission. 

The couple, who are in the midst of an acrimonious divorce, were living together in the same 8,000-square-foot mansion, which Lindsay sarcastically describes in the video as a "lovely situation."

GEORGIA MURDER-FOR-HIRE SUSPECT CALLED 911 ON HER HUSBAND AFTER FIGHT OVER PRIVATE PLANE: BODYCAM

Days later, on May 2, Lindsay filed a motion asking a judge to find her husband in contempt over the incident. 

Adrien Bethel

Lindsay Shiver and her lover, Adrien Bethel, far left, are accused of plotting to kill her husband and the father of their three boys, Robert Shiver. (Daniel William McKnight/Instagram)

In the filing, Lindsay says Robert took the children out of town for the weekend "then refused for a period of time to bring them back to the marital residence until law enforcement officials became involved."

She also complained that he had cut off her access to funds and use of their private jet.

WATCH THIRD BODYCAM FOOTAGE FROM APRIL 30

Police tell Lindsay Shiver's mother-in-law that there's no criminal activity Video

In early April, the seemingly perfect 13-year marriage between 2005 Miss Houston County and the former Auburn football player who went pro went up in flames.

Robert filed for divorce April 5 accusing his wife of having an affair, according to the filing.

Lindsay countered with accusations of "physical and mental cruel treatment," including domestic violence.

They are both seeking primary custody of their children and sole use of their $2.5 million home.

In bodycam footage previously obtained by Fox News Digital, Lindsay Shiver called 911 on Robert at their home July 16 after he refused to let her hitch a ride on their private jet to meet her lover in the Bahamas.

Lindsay Shriver, inset, and estranged husband Robert Shiver were fighting over their $2.5 million mansion in Thomasville, Georgia, before she allegedly plotted to have him killed. (Google Maps/Instagram)

That same day she allegedly wrote "Kill him," in a WhatsApp message to Newbold. 

After finding the incriminating messages, police arrested Lindsay and her alleged accomplices in the Bahamas, where the Shivers own a vacation home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEW

The trio, who have denied wrongdoing, were released on bond. They must wear GPS ankle monitors and remain in the Caribbean country pending trial.

Fox News Digital Production Assistant contributed to this report.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.