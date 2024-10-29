Bahamas judge revokes bail for American beauty queen charged in ex-NFL husband's murder plot

A Bahamas judge has revoked bail for Lindsay Shiver, who is accused of plotting to hire a hitman to kill her former husband, ex-NFL player Robert Shiver, with help from her alleged Bahamian lover.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson reportedly revoked bail for Linsday Shiver, 37, and Terrance Bethel, 30, over their recent publicity regarding the case, according to the Caribbean outlet Loop News.

Grant-Thompson called Lindsay's recent interview on "Good Morning America" a "blatant disregard for the court’s leniency and indulgence."

Owen Wells, Shiver's attorney based in Nassau, confirmed to Fox News Digital that Shiver is again in prison in the Bahamas. He could not comment further due to ongoing court proceedings on Tuesday morning.

Shiver, along with her lover, Bethel, and the alleged hitman, Faron Newbold Jr., were arrested in the Bahamas in July 2023. They pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Shivers reached a boiling point after 13 years of marriage, evident in divorce filings, with Robert accusing Lindsay of having an affair, and Lindsay countering with allegations of "physical and mental cruel treatment," including accusations of domestic violence.

They are both seeking primary custody of their children and sole use of their $2.5 million home in Georgia .

In December of last year, Grant-Thompson released Lindsay, who has three children, on $100,000 bail and allowed her to travel back to the United States upon certain conditions, one of which Shiver apparently broke with her TV interview.

"This cannot and will not be tolerated. What the respondents have done can be seen by the applicant as a spit in the face of justice," Grant-Thompson wrote in a Monday filing, according to Loop News.

"The applicant has submitted this could influence the views of the potential jurors intending to sit in this trial. Thus, potentially affecting the administration of justice. If it were the other way around, had counsel for the Crown proceeded on a frolic of their own, making unnecessary comments to the international media, the respondents would likely be ‘up in arms.'"

Shiver's attorneys reportedly argued that she did not breach her jail conditions, which the judge disagreed with.

"It was clearly laid out that if Mrs. Shiver wished to travel or move outside of the designated area, she was first to contact and request the permission of the court," the judge wrote in her ruling, adding that her decision to revoke bail was also to take Shiver "out of harm’s way" after a different boyfriend tried to "choke and suffocate her with a pillow in Alabama," according to Loop News.

In bodycam footage previously obtained by Fox News Digital, Lindsay called 911 on Robert on July 16, 2023, after he refused to let her hitch a ride on their private jet to meet her lover in the Bahamas.

That same day, she allegedly wrote "Kill him," in a WhatsApp message to Newbold. Five days later, she was arrested in the Bahamas, along with Bethel and Newbold, for conspiring to murder Robert.

Robert told the judge he was "thankful to be alive" during a December 2023 court appearance, where he appeared via Zoom, as Court TV previously reported.

