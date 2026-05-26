Alleged burglary crew that targeted Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce homes arrested in Argentina: report

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Three alleged members of a South American burglary crew accused of targeting the homes of star athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, were arrested in Argentina and returned to Chile, according to Chilean authorities cited by ABC News.

The three Chilean nationals are wanted in the United States on federal charges tied to a string of alleged high-profile burglaries targeting professional athletes across the country.

According to ABC News, two of the suspects, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes and Bastian Jimenez Freraut, were among five people arrested in connection with a robbery earlier this month at the home of retired Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro.

Argentine authorities said the third suspect, Pablo Zuniga Cartes, was arrested separately and was not connected to the del Potro case.

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The arrests were carried out during a joint operation involving Argentine federal police and Chilean authorities, according to the report. Chilean authorities told ABC News the suspects are now in Chile awaiting possible extradition proceedings to the United States.

The three suspects are among seven people charged in a federal complaint accusing members of a South American burglary crew federal investigators describe as a "South American Theft Group," or SATG.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Chilean authorities, Interpol Chile and Argentinian authorities for additional comment.

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According to the January 2025 complaint, federal investigators alleged the crew tracked publicly available game schedules to target athletes while they were away competing.

Investigators said the group had a "clear and consistent modus operandi," often approaching homes through wooded or dark areas before breaking windows or prying open sliding doors with crowbars.

The complaint alleges the suspects stole jewelry, Rolex watches, cash, luxury luggage and designer bags worth millions of dollars from athletes’ homes across multiple states.

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Authorities say the burglary spree targeted athletes across the NFL and NBA, including Mahomes, Kelce, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

According to investigators, the homes of Mahomes and Kelce were burglarized days apart in October 2024 while the Chiefs stars were away from their Kansas City-area properties.

Federal investigators said the burglaries of the Chiefs players mirrored an earlier break-in at the home of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, where thieves allegedly smashed a window and stole jewelry, Rolex watches, a Louis Vuitton suitcase and a firearm valued at roughly $167,000.

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The January 2025 complaint also linked the theft ring to the December 2024 burglary of a Memphis Grizzlies player’s Tennessee home while the team played the Golden State Warriors in Memphis. Prosecutors alleged the burglars stole roughly $1 million worth of jewelry, watches and luxury bags.

Burrow’s Ohio home was also burglarized while the Bengals quarterback was playing the Dallas Cowboys in Texas during Monday Night Football, according to investigators.

Investigators alleged the burglars entered Burrow’s property from a wooded area behind the home during a security shift change and avoided visible security cameras.

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Federal authorities previously released photos allegedly showing several suspects posing with stolen valuables and burglary tools shortly after one of the break-ins. Investigators said the images showed suspects displaying luxury watches and jewelry beside a damaged safe that had allegedly been pried open after the burglary of a Milwaukee Bucks player’s home.

In one image cited in the complaint, a suspect appeared to be wearing Kansas City Chiefs apparel while posing with stolen items. Investigators said the suspects were likely "bragging" about the burglaries.

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The complaint also details how investigators tracked the alleged burglary crew using cellphone tower data, rental car records and iCloud accounts linked to the suspects.

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Authorities alleged one suspect used a fraudulent Argentine identification card to rent a Volkswagen Atlas in South Florida that was later tied to the burglary of Burrow’s home.

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Investigators also alleged members of the theft crew used disposable "throw phones" and frequently switched devices and SIM cards to avoid law enforcement detection.

The FBI further alleged the burglary crews operated in small groups that coordinated rental cars, hotels, fake IDs and the sale of stolen goods while traveling throughout the United States.

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An NFL security memo previously obtained by The Associated Press warned players that organized South American theft groups were increasingly targeting professional athletes because their schedules and travel plans are publicly available.

The memo urged players to strengthen home security systems, avoid posting real-time travel updates on social media and limit online displays of expensive valuables.

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The seven men charged in the federal complaint each face conspiracy charges tied to interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.