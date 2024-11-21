NFL issues security warning after burglaries at Mahomes, Kelce's homes linked to 'organized' group: reports

NFL players were cautioned by the league to be on high alert after the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into last month in a wave of crime reportedly tied to international organized crime.

In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, the league issued a security alert to teams and the NFL Players Association, warning that professional athletes in different sports have become "increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups."

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday the FBI is investigating the crime spree, "which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate." According to the report, at least one other NFL player had his home burglarized in the last week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Law enforcement officials say the suspects conduct extensive surveillance on their targets’ homes and have even posed as groundskeepers or joggers. Some have even attempted home deliveries.

The memo urged players to take special precautions, including installing home security systems. They were also encouraged not to post live updates of their comings and goings on social media or showcasing their expensive items online.

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES BREAKS SILENCE AFTER BURGLARY REPORT SURFACES

Sources told the NFL Network the burglaries typically take place during games, when homes are vacant.

It was revealed last week that the homes of Mahomes and Kelce were burglarized within hours of one another last month. Fox News Digital obtained documents from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office that said the burglary at Mahomes’ house in Belton, Missouri, was reported just after midnight Oct. 6.

Kelce’s mansion in Leawood, Kansas, was burglarized Oct. 7, the same day the Chiefs hosted the New Orleans Saints for "Monday Night Football."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes addressed the news recently but declined to go into specifics, citing the ongoing investigation.

"Obviously, it’s frustrating, disappointing. I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing, but, obviously, it’s something that you don’t want to happen to really anybody, but obviously yourself," he said.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos, Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.