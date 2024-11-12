Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce had houses broken into hours apart in October: report

The homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized last month just hours apart.

Fox News Digital obtained documents from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office that say the burglary at Mahomes’ house in Belton, Missouri, was reported just after midnight Oct. 6.

Deputies went to Mahomes’ home to investigate. TMZ Sports first reported the burglary.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelce’s mansion in Leawood, Kansas, was burglarized Oct. 7, the same day the Chiefs hosted the New Orleans Saints for "Monday Night Football."

It’s unclear if anything was taken from either mansion.

TRAVIS KELCE MAKES CHIEFS HISTORY WITH TAYLOR SWIFT IN ATTENDANCE DURING WILD WIN VS. BRONCOS

TMZ added the investigation into the break-in at Mahomes' house was ongoing, while a police activity log says the break-in at Kelce's was reported Oct. 8.

Mahomes bought the land on which his house was built in 2020, creating a dream home with his wife, Brittany, and their family. It includes a turf field on the side for football and soccer. A golf hole was also added to the property.

Kelce moved into his Leawood home for more privacy last season after his relationship with Taylor Swift went public.

Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium the night of the burglary at Kelce's home to watch the Chiefs beat the Saints, 26-13, to remain undefeated on the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes went 28-for-39 passing in that game, and nine of those completed passes went to Kelce for 70 yards.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.