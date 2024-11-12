Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce had houses broken into hours apart in October: report

The burglaries reportedly happened around the time of the team's 'Monday Night Football' game against the New Orleans Saints Oct. 7

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized last month just hours apart.

Fox News Digital obtained documents from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office that say the burglary at Mahomes’ house in Belton, Missouri, was reported just after midnight Oct. 6. 

Deputies went to Mahomes’ home to investigate. TMZ Sports first reported the burglary.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on field together

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) return to the sideline after a score against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

Kelce’s mansion in Leawood, Kansas, was burglarized Oct. 7, the same day the Chiefs hosted the New Orleans Saints for "Monday Night Football."

It’s unclear if anything was taken from either mansion. 

TRAVIS KELCE MAKES CHIEFS HISTORY WITH TAYLOR SWIFT IN ATTENDANCE DURING WILD WIN VS. BRONCOS

TMZ added the investigation into the break-in at Mahomes' house was ongoing, while a police activity log says the break-in at Kelce's was reported Oct. 8. 

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, react to play on the sideline against the Chicago Bears during a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley/USA Today Sports)

Mahomes bought the land on which his house was built in 2020, creating a dream home with his wife, Brittany, and their family. It includes a turf field on the side for football and soccer. A golf hole was also added to the property. 

Kelce moved into his Leawood home for more privacy last season after his relationship with Taylor Swift went public. 

Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium the night of the burglary at Kelce's home to watch the Chiefs beat the Saints, 26-13, to remain undefeated on the year. 

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce side by side

The homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were reportedly burglarized last month. (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes went 28-for-39 passing in that game, and nine of those completed passes went to Kelce for 70 yards. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.