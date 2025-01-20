4 Chilean nationals arrested in connection with Bengals' Joe Burrow home burglary

Four Chilean men have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries that includes the home of Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow.

The four suspects were arrested following "an ongoing investigation involving burglaries of multimillion-dollar homes in multiple states," according to WLWT-TV, citing court documents.

Sergio Cabello, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez and Alexander Chavez were arrested in Clark County after being pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Jan. 10, according to the documents.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"All four males were identified as being illegally in the country or overstaying their permissions," the arrest report read, as all the men provided fake IDs.

In terms of Burrow, the court documents added that authorities found "an old LSU shirt and Bengals hat, believed to be stolen from the December 9, 2024 burglary in Hamilton County, Ohio," which is where Burrow’s home is located.

The search of the vehicle the suspects were in also discovered "two Husky automatic center punch tools wrapped in a cloth towel." The tool has been used by the South American Theft Group, according to authorities.

JOE BURROW BREAKS SILENCE ABOUT HOME BURGLARY, SAYS ‘LACK OF PRIVACY’ IS ‘DIFFICULT…TO DEAL WITH’

All four suspects have been charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, participation in a criminal gang, possessing criminal tools and obstructing official business.

Burrow’s home was burglarized while he was in Dallas facing the Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" on Dec. 9. Police were called to Burrow’s home by Olivia Ponton, a model and social media influencer who was identified as Burrow’s employee in the incident report.

Ponton and her mother, Diane Ponton, called 911 as the former was at the home while it was being broken into.

"Someone is trying to break into the house right now," Diane Ponton was heard saying on the recorded 911 call. "My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow's house. She is staying there. He's at the football game. She's wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should go outside."

Burrow discussed the break-in a few days after its occurrence during a media availability, where he stressed the difficulty of living a life where his personal information is in the public’s eye.

"So obviously everybody has heard what has happened. I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that's all I got to say about that," Burrow began.

"We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy. And that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning. But I understand it's the life that we choose. Doesn't make it any easier to deal with."

The NFL released a memo earlier this year urging players to be on high alert after homes were hit, which included Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported at the time that the FBI was investigating the crime spree, "which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the memo, the league urged players to take precautions, including installing home security systems. They were also encouraged not to post images of expensive items or live updates of their comings and goings on social media.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.