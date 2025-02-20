Grizzlies' Ja Morant's home burglarized as part of Chilean crime ring: reports

The same group of Chileans that burglarized the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow also reportedly committed the crimes at Ja Morant's house.

The Memphis Grizzlies have not commented on the ordeal, but the Daily Memphian and ESPN reported that Morant was "Professional Athlete 6" in the complaint.

The homes of Bobby Portis and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player were targets in the alleged ring.

According to the complaint, the Grizzlies player’s home was burglarized sometime after 4 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2024. The Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 144-93 that night in Memphis. The burglars stole "jewelry, watches and luxury bags valued" at about $1 million, according to the complaint.

The seven migrants accused of the burglaries, members of a South American Theft Group (SATG), with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted, each would face a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

A federal criminal complaint unsealed on Tuesday reveals that, since around October 2024, the migrants have been targeting athletes from the NFL and NBA — breaking into their homes while the players were away competing in games.

Mahomes and Kelce had their homes broken into in October, while Burrow's was broken into in December.

"So obviously everybody has heard what has happened. I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that's all I got to say about that," Burrow said shortly after the incident.

"We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy. And that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning. But I understand it's the life that we choose. Doesn't make it any easier to deal with."

The burglars often posed for photos with the loot.

