Joe Burrow burglary: Illegal immigrants pose with luxury loot stolen from famed quarterback’s home, police say

A recent indictment against three Chilean migrants accused of carrying out a substantial heist at Joe Burrow’s house in December, includes photos of the alleged thieves posing with the Bengals quarterback's luxury possessions.

Investigators claim about $300,000 worth of items were stolen from Burrow's Ohio home on Dec. 9, including his "JB9" and "#9" chains — completely studded in diamonds.

Photos show the men wearing Burrow's luxury watches and glasses, and posing with his stolen Luis Vuitton luggage.

Another photo shows possessions laid out on a table, including a large stack of cash.

This comes after four Chilean migrants were pulled over during a traffic stop the other week. But one of the men is not facing federal charges.

Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, 22, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales, 23, and Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, 38, all of Chile, were nabbed by Ohio State Patrol after authorities tracked them in multiple states following the burglary, according to court documents.

Phone analysis shows Cabello allegedly deleted photographs of the stolen items and the back of Burrow's home, falsifying records in a federal investigation, according to documents.

The men, who police say were in the country illegally, had tools for break-ins at the time of their arrest, along with a Cincinnati Bengals hat and Louisiana State University shirt believed to be stolen from Burrow's home.

According to charging documents, police responded to a burglary at the quarterback's home just before 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 9 after Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Ponton allegedly reported ransacked rooms and a broken window.

At the time of the alleged crime, Burrow was away playing in an NFL game in Dallas, according to documents. It is believed the burglary happened between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A federal grand jury in Cincinnati charged the three men, believed to be operating as part of a South American Theft Group, with transporting stolen goods interstate and falsifying records in a federal investigation, according to court records.

The FBI said theft groups have been a "major concern" in the Cincinnati area.

"We owe it to the victims, whether they are or are not professional athletes, to follow the evidence into these alleged criminal networks and hold the law-breakers accountable," U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker wrote in a statement. Today is a day that law enforcement scored and spiked the ball."

Interstate transportation of stolen property is a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to authorities. Falsification of records in a federal investigation carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

The three men were previously charged locally in relation to the burglary, and the state charges remain pending.