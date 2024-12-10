Joe Burrow's house burglarized while playing Cowboys on Monday night: report

While Joe Burrow was helping the Cincinnati Bengals snap their losing streak on "Monday Night Football," his home was reportedly broken into.

According to WLWT, a Cincinnati-based TV station, police were called to Burrow's home in the area after a report of a break-in.

"Someone is trying to break into the house right now," a woman who called 911 said to the operator, per WLWT. "My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow's house. She is staying there. He's at the football game. She's wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should go outside."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The report adds that the woman's daughter also called 911 saying someone broke in.

This reported break-in comes after the NFL recently sent out a memo following burglaries at the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The league cautioned players to be on high alert after homes were hit last month that were believed to be tied to international organized crime.

NFL ISSUES SECURITY WARNING AFTER BURGLARIES AT MAHOMES, KELCE'S HOMES LINKED TO ‘ORGANIZAED’ GROUP: REPORTS

The Associated Press obtained the memo, which warned that professional athletes in different sports have become "increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups."

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported last month that the FBI is investigating the crime spree, "which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate." According to the report, at least one other NFL player had his home burglarized as well.

In the memo, the league also urged players to take special precautions, including installing home security systems. They were also encouraged not to post live updates of their comings and going on social media, as well as expensive items.

Burrow did recently reveal on HBO's "Hard Knocks" that he purchased a replica Batmobile, which is worth $3 million. He said he had to wait a year before the vehicle was given to him, but after signing a $275 million extension last year, Burrow can certainly afford many other things that may be in his home.

What is unavoidable, though, is the fact that thieves know professional athletes' exact schedules, which was seen during the Mahomes and Kelce break-ins.

Mahomes' house in Belton, Missouri, was reportedly broken into just after midnight on Oct. 6, and Kelce's Leawood, Kansas mansion was hit on Oct. 7 – the same day the Chiefs were playing the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."

"Obviously, it’s frustrating, disappointing," Mahomes said last month when talking about the break-in. "I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing, but, obviously, it’s something that you don’t want to happen to really anybody, but obviously yourself."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's unknown if anything was stolen from Burrow's home at the moment.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.