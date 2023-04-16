Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Alabama birthday party ends in mass shooting leaving multiple children dead

Officials have not released the exact number of victims in the shooting

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A mass shooting at a teenager's birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, Saturday evening left multiple children dead, according to reports.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. local time in the area of E Green Street and N Broadnax Street in Dadeville.

Officials have not revealed the exact number of victims but a photo taken by a witness showed the bodies of at least six teenagers on the ground, according to BNO News.

A mass shooting at a teenager's birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, Saturday evening left multiple children dead.

A mass shooting at a teenager's birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, Saturday evening left multiple children dead. (Dadeville Police)

According to the outlet, a witness at the scene said the total number of victims was higher than six, including multiple people who died at the scene. The witness observed white sheets covering the bodies.

A photo posted to Twitter shows multiple families gathered outside a local hospital following the incident.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. local time in the area of E Green Street and N Broadnax Street in Dadeville.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. local time in the area of E Green Street and N Broadnax Street in Dadeville. (Dadeville Police)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Dadeville Police Department for comment.  

Officials have not said if any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story.